Silicon Valley’s latest fashion brand

PALO ALTO, California, May 3, 2021 / PRNewswire / – Designed with purpose. Silicon Valley fashion label “Soul of Nomad” and boxing icon Gennadiy “GGG” Golovkin have announced a collaboration for the launch of the limited edition “Soul of GGG Lifestyle Collection. “A goal-driven fashion brand that opens the series of collaborations with influential athletes, artists and leaders to raise awareness to support programs aimed at youth in underfunded areas and regions.

Limited collection: Soul of GGG hoodie. Only 500 pieces were released in the world. Join the waiting list at www.soulofggg.com



Genadyi Golovkin with the founder of Soul Of Nomad – Nazym Ashina Son and the team.

In a recent interview, Gennadiy Golovkin made those comments, “The key aspect of this project is charity. I have known the soul of Nomad for a long time and am delighted to be part of initiatives to support sports programs for young people. I know how important any support in my sports career was, especially at the initial stage. Therefore, I hope that these goal-oriented collaborative projects will gain more momentum and support.” The collection consists of the five essential elements of the modern nomad’s wardrobe. It will reflect Gennadiy’s vision of the brand’s philosophy – The Journey Within – exploring the path and formation of a person within themselves. The first item in the collection will be an exclusive hoodie that builds on three main pillars of Gennadiy’s mindset: perseverance, agility and performance. Fans will have access to 500 pieces in the brand’s signature color – NightRider Black, including a Wolfpack liner and a mini-book, personally signed by Gennadiy. “We are honored that Gennadiy is turning his life course into the Soul of GGG collection. This is an important step in the brand’s vision to focus on goal-oriented fashion, keeping sustainability and cause as our main drivers of experience, ”said the founders of“Nomadic soul“Nazym Ashina Son and Nargiza Mashuri. World-renowned director Aisultan Seitov and fashion industry veterans – Steven rhee and Sabina Uskenova – are also part of the project. “Soul of GGG” will be produced in the United States and Italy and should be available to Nomad Club members and fans via a series of exclusive drops on the brand’s official website. “Soul of Nomad” is an ultra-premium fashion brand based in Silicon Valley that offers a unique line of ready-to-wear collections and travel accessories for progressive men and women with a modern nomadic spirit. Fans can stay informed of important announcements, filing dates and information by signing up to the waitlist and signing up to https://www.soulofggg.com #soulofggg #gggboxing #soulofnomad Multimedia file link For complete information visit: www.soulofnomad.com Media contact: Nomadic soul

Attention: Media Relations

3283 De La Cruz Blvd Suit A

Santa Clara, California. 95054

(415) 854-7177

[email protected] Twitter @soulofnomad || Instagram @ soul.of.nomad || Facebook @soulofnomad SOURCE Soul of Nomad Inc.







