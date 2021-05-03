Naomi Osaka to Co-Chair Met Gala





Naomi Osaka will be co-chair for the return of the Met Gala, which returns on September 13 – the Monday after the US Open final – after a year-long hiatus. Formerly known as the Costume Institute Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, the Met Gala is one of the most glamorous and star-studded parties on the celebrity calendar, if not the most glamorous. “Generation Z superstars Timothe Chalamet, Billie Eilish, Naomi Osaka and Amanda Gorman will be the co-chairs, while Tom Ford, Adam Mosseri and Anna Wintour will be the honorary chairs of the evening,” wrote Vogue in the ad. “They may be young, but each of the co-host evenings marked the fashion. “Although born in Japan, tennis champion Osakas has spent years training in the United States, racking up titles and developing an irreverent sense of style. the best dressed athletes in the area. “ Osaka met Vogue editor-in-chief and tennis superfan Anna Wintour after winning her first major title at the 2018 US Open. Two years ago, Osaka was in Madrid following the fashion unveilings at the Met Gala since her phone. Now she will play a part in his shaping. “I feel like it would be fun to go there, but then I should talk to people and we all know I don’t like to do that,” Osaka said at the time. “You have to do this once in your life if you get the chance.” Under Wintour’s presidency, tennis has always had its place at the prestigious Met Gala. Serena Williams, Maria Sharapova and Roger Federer were frequently invited, with Williams and Sharapova even invited to star themselves in the mock staging of the event for the 2018 Heist film, “Ocean’s 8.” Serena Williams & Maria Sharapova attend 2019 Met Gala



