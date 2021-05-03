Kristin Cavallari Wore A Mini Dress Get The Look Now

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so that we may receive compensation for certain links to products and services.

Fashion inspiration can pop up when you least expect it, but sometimes it’s important to know where to look. A place that never disappoints? The wonderful world of social media, of course! When we come across an obsession-worthy ensemble that someone is wearing, we look for the same pieces, but if they’re not within the budget, we find clothes that give off a similar vibe.

Kristin cavallari always knows what’s going on in the style department, whether it’s chilling out at home or going out for dinner. Summer is when her style shines the most and was especially smitten with a dress she recently showed off to her Instagram followers. We loved his look so much, he inspired We at find our own version!

Get the Glamaker Women’s Cotton Smocked Off Shoulder Short Sleeve Mini Dress for prices starting at only $ 20, available on Amazon! Please note that prices are correct as of the published date, May 3, 2021, but are subject to change.



Designer Uncommon James took a selfie while rocking a dress with a girly, frill look. It’s not an over-the-top dress, but it’s ideal for a night out with friends. Although the print and color of the dress we found are different, general aesthetics is totally similar.

Our find at Glamaker is absolutely adorable loving the tiered layers that create ruffles in the skirt and her empire waist silhouette. The straps of the dress are thin like Cavallaris, but they tie at the top! It gives the dress an extra feminine touch and makes it adjustable. Wear it as high or as low as you want!

This dress has fun in the sun written everywhere! This is the ultimate option if you want to feel cute, comfortable, and relaxed all at the same time. You can wear it on its own or slip your favorite belt over it, just like Cavallari did. Accessorizing is an easy way to improve an outfit, after all!

