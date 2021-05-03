How LaVelle Sykes built her urban fashion empire – Chicago Magazine

WWe are called Twin.

I’ve been doing this for years. We share shit: height, weight, style, sneaker DNA (and size), ideologies, skin color, love for our people, this city. Not that we are a reflection of each other, but we reflect at each other.

I remember the first time I met you, LaVelle Sykes told me. You walked into Tonys Sports one day and it felt like you were famous already. And I said, I’m friends with this guy.

That day was in the mid-90s. I know that because LaVelle started working at Tonys in 1994, two years after his cousin’s death, two years after being in a car crash that nearly cost him. life (the same happened to me in 1987), an accident that forced him to make a choice: find yourself or let these streets of Chicago find you.

The old choice led him to what was for us at the Black Chicagothe University of Urban Fashion: Tonys Sports under the Red Line stop on Sheridan. Velle was already a client, but needed a liferaft before she drowned in the concrete of Robert Taylor Homes lifting her up. Tony gave him a job. Shop. So began his agitation.

Selling sneakers saved my life, says Velle. I promised God after the car accident, if you get me out of this coma and let me walk again, I’ll become something. He woke me up and I became something. I met Velle because he sold me my stealths every time I entered Tonys. Hed then walked over to the front of the store, behind the counter, above the cash register. I made him a clown one day, asking him: Do you still sign the checks? Without joking, he said: Not yet. In 2001, Velle ran Tonys’ business for him.

My mom always told me that the one thing America feared the most was a black man with a plan. LaVelle had a good plan. He noticed during his 12 years at Tonys that there was a void in the sneaker retail business. I wanted to have the city’s first minority-owned sneaker store franchise, he says. So when he and Tony had a disagreement in 2004, Velle gave notice, quit, found an investor, kept industry ties built, started selling sneakers in the trunk of his car, bought a storefront property on a $ 30K loan, and in July 2005 opened Self-Conscious, her first store.

What developed in Tonys, I took with me to self-awareness, he says. He also took it to his next store, EnCore (get it?), Which became the only high-end sneaker consignment store in the country at the time. No sneakers under $ 200. Bad and candle long before Migos and the change of fate. It lasted two months. The trade deal goes left and he ends up in court with his investor. They found a way to settle down without Velle losing her equity of visibility. In the neighborhoods, they didn’t call Velles stores by their name at the time, we were all like: Are you going to Velles? Hed personally became the mark of something he just wanted to be a business. V-Dot is what everyone started calling him, directly associating his hustle and bustle with him, making him the Chicago focal point of a subculture that was moving through the bloodstream of pop culture in the Americas.

With EnCore closed, Sykes was brick and mortar free. All he had was inventory and ideas. One of those ideas came to life in 2008, when he and former DePaul and NBA player Bobby Simmons opened SuccezZ (two z’s because we don’t sleep, Velle says) on Michigan Avenue right next to Roosevelt Road. Their come-up nothing compared to their sustain. Because over the next 10 years, it seemed like the rest of the city (and the country) was finally catching up with Velles’ intuition about the societal relevance of urban fashion and sneakers. SuccezZ has grown into one of the largest black-owned retail spaces in the country.

Velle and I watched each other dreaming through bars that wouldn’t bend, navigating the racial and racist careers of fashion industries for him, media for me where the color of our skin had less to do with everything we do. were forced to face only the color of our voices. These two industries tell us to shut up and shut up. The struggle more than real, trying every day to suck our soul and our culture until we comply. Then. Now. Again. The run-up of counterparts who did 10 times less but benefited 10 times more. The weight that comes from trying to (literally) survive and thrive in a city with a rep for genocidal behavior while running small Black Chicago businesses in all-black Chicago neighborhoods. As Velle puts it: Corporate brands don’t allow you to run your business the way you want to. Being a minority in this game, we are often overlooked: collaborations, funding, accounts, getting respect. Yes, I have a brand, I have a store, but they never recognized what I did for this culture. I built this thing here in Chicago. I never left him.

I was with Velle early in the morning of August 10 of last year when the hood that we always held and tried to be examples returned to her. He sat in his car across South Michigan Avenue from SuccezZ’s new location and watched it all unfold. A brotha telling Velle as Black folx looted 16 years of his business life: Just because you Black don’t mean shit. Next to Velle and his wife as people and product has left his building: a policeman. Sit down and watch too.

A group of us gathered the next day, going into recuperation and recuperation mode to bring the V-Dots’ place back to where it was (because that’s what we do: survive, at all costs) . I sat in awe of how he had already reconciled everything. I was able to get past it because I saw that they needed it more than I needed it, he said. I know, because I was that kid who was in pain. And I can’t judge them without judging myself.

What does Nietzsche claim? What doesn’t kill you makes you blacker? Or was it Damon Young? In both cases. Velles Black, I realized, was blacker than my Black at the time. Twins, but not identical. I wish I could give them the merchandise, he said. I would have preferred to give it to them if they didn’t take it from me. I grew up with these people. I a m these people.

I nodded in solidarity. His tone firmed up. I see the crime everyday, I see the violence, I see the murder, I see someone die every day, get shot, I hear the story everyday, brah, like I know these people . And that’s the hardest part of this whole industry, and me being who I am. The guy who comes to my store to buy a pair of sneakers is not just a local kid: I know his moms, I know his father, I know his aunt and uncle, I know his cousin. I know my people. These other stores, they don’t.

There’s a hoodie that I walk around in that reads the motto and reminds not only who Velle is, but why were twins: while I watch every ni ** a Watchin Me Closely, My Shit Is Butter for the Bread, They Wanna Toast Me, I keep my head, both of you, where they’re meant to be. Message from Hov, product of SuccezZ. A memorandum. Anything that affects one directly affects the other indirectly. Tied in a single garment of fate, we coexist.