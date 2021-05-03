Selena Gomez wore Bottega Veneta and Victor Glemaud dresses to Vax live concert





Welcome to NYLON Fit Picks, a weekly roundup of our favorite celebrity outfits. Selena Gomez is blonde and she is making outfit changes. The freshly dyed Gomez attended Global Citizens Vax Live concert during the weekend, walking the red carpet in a red Bottega Veneta Dress, black patent leather boots and a silver choker. She changed her look during the event, changing into a long geometric-print knit dress by Victor Glemaud. Since turning blonde, Gomez has officially been back to work, attend the Vax Live event and launch Mental Health 101, an initiative in its Rare Beauty line that provides support and resources to those struggling with their mental health. When I created Rare Impact by @RareBeauty, my goal has always been to bring more mental health services to educational institutions, she wrote on Instagram. I am proud to launch # MentalHealth101 dedicated to supporting mental health education and encouraging financial support for more mental health services in educational services. Below is Gomezs’ double fashion moment, Beyoncs neon Instagram look, $ 15,000 Hailey Biebers bikini accessory, and other must-have celebrity fashion moments from this week. Hunter Schafer Hunter Schafer wore a dusty blue Dion Lee look with chunky thigh high boots. Normani Normani wore a full LaQuan Smith look for her last photoshoot. Lori Harvey Lori Harvey wore a custom gold Prada dress to the premiere of Without remorse. Hailey Bieber Hailey Bieber paired her $ 99 pink Triangl bikini with a $ 15,250 bodychain from Jacquie Aiche. This is what we call high-low fashion! Ashlee Simpson Ross Vivien Killilea / Getty Images Entertainment / Getty Images Ashlee Simpson Ross has stayed true to her pop-punk roots, pairing her floral dress with chunky combat boots. Emma Chamberlain Emma Chamberlain loves Fridays so much that she tinkered with a TGIF tank top, pairing it with crushed velor pants. Cardi B Cardi B wore a green skirt suit, made with recycled vintage 90s fabric, by Sami Miro Vintage. Jodie Turner-Smith Jodie Turner Smith wore a red Alaa for her at home Without remorse first. Kristen noel crawley Kristen Noel Crawley wore a full Miu Miu look for a street style moment in NYC. India Moore Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images Entertainment / Getty Images Indya Moore wore Saint Laurent biker shorts and blazer to the premiere of Pose. Lizzo Lizzo kicked off her birthday weekend in an embellished Roberto Cavalli dress. Beyonc Beyonc went neon in a Balmain look. Doja cat Doja Cat wore a galactic dress by Pierre-Louis Auvray. Jonah Hill and Zo Kravitz Zo Kravitz and Jonah Hill dressed like the in-laws of your dreams in The Row.







