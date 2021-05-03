Jobba launches the BRND clothing line.

Elijah Maxey, Jr., who goes by name Jobba, is a social media fashion pioneer. Her style is an extension of her swag and an expression of her confidence. Jobba launched BRND, a unique, different clothing line, and asks the question: how do you want to be seen?

TG: What inspired you to start your clothing line, BRND?

J: I have always been in fashion since playing basketball. I have a lot of followers in Chicago when it comes to supporting black-owned businesses. I would always wear someone’s clothing line. With a positive platform to help engage the masses, I would post a photo of myself wearing a designer mark on social media. I would always use #brandjobba on my post. My friends told me, Jobba, you are a traveling brand. You have to create your own line of clothing. I thought about it but couldn’t find a name. My brother, Jeff, suggested that I use my name. I told him no one wanted to wear a shirt with my name on it. I kept thinking and thought of the name BRND. The acronym for BRND stands for Be Real and Different. BRND is who I am.

TG: How would you define your style?

J: Very eclectic. You can see me at a sneaker ball with a tuxedo made of over the knee boots. I always want to push the boundaries when it comes to fashion. I always wanted to be the one people would say I wouldn’t wear it, but it’s dope.

TG: Who are you looking for for style inspiration?

J: My cousin, Marlon Maxey. He was a former NBA player and a European pro. I take my inspiration from him. His style is crazy to me. In the style game, you have to have an open mind. I look at everyone. I don’t see what someone is wearing is wrong. I see the positive things in what everyone is wearing and I try to take that and put that in my own mindset for my inspiration regarding style, simplicity and details. Carl Harris, known as “GQ” who is like my brother, was also a fashion inspiration for me.

TG: Why are black-owned clothing lines crucial?

J: Its very important. You watch Dapper Dan, Virgil Abloh, Kanye West and others who have made an impact on the apparel industry. If you look at where we’re from and you own a clothing line and build a brand, that’s huge. There must be more black men in the fashion world. The fashion industry is a white dominated arena. There are a lot of black men who are talented when it comes to fashion and design. Keeping this fire burning is essential because we are a brand. We are the ones who support brands like Gucci, Louis Vuitton and others. We need to have our own brand and support each other.

TG: There aren’t enough black clothing lines. Why do you think it is?

J: There are many black clothing lines such as Fashion Geek by Zo, Robotic Minds by Kendall Hearns, and Phli by Dave Jeff, to name a few. These guys are from Chicago. But a lot of black clothing lines aren’t at the mainstream level like high-end brands. Social media is starting to push black clothing lines to the fore.

TG: How important is it for young black boys to see black men owning a business?

J: This is important because it gives these young men hope that anything is possible and that they can achieve their goals if they think about it. Seeing a black man owning a business will inspire them to become, with hard work and determination, entrepreneurs. The narrative in the black community is that if you’re tall you have to play basketball, or if you’re tall and strong you have to play soccer. We do not insist that our young people can be engineers, educators and own a clothing line.

TG: What’s next for BRND and what is your ultimate goal?

J: The next step for BRND is to keep pushing the buttons. I like to keep a positive vibe when it comes to the clothing line. One thing about me is that I am not a selfish person. I support by wearing other black clothing lines to show that we are not competing. I will feature “BRND of the Week” to support other fashion companies on my website. My ultimate goal is to stay true to the fashion game, to continue to create and build relationships.

TG: What advice would you give to someone who wants to create a clothing line?

J: Stick to that. It’s not about the money, especially if it’s your passion. The money will come. Just be patient. It took me a little over a year to create BRND. It wasn’t easy because if it was, everyone would. BRND has been a lot of hard work and networking. Giving up was not an option.

For more information on BRND, visit www.brndjab.com.

Tammy Gibson is an author and traveler of black history. Find her on Facebook, Instagram @SankofaTravelher and Twitter @SankofaTravelHr