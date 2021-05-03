Photos of Sacha Baron Cohen in Sydney prove he’s an aspiring street style star





Photo: Getty Images; artistic treatment by Elaine Chung.

welcome to Heat check, a (semi) regular dose of essential style inspiration, taken from the best celebrity photos. Getting a really famous cut is usually a feat to be admired. Sacha Baron Cohen has achieved the feat – it’s the “admiration” part that gets a bit risky. Because he didn’t do it as Sacha Baron Cohen: actor, comedian and real person – he did it as Borat. So if you can’t look at it without seeing an ill-fitting gray suit or this mankini thing, I don’t necessarily blame you. But it’s time to move on. Because the real SBC is here creating understated, well-fitting looks that should serve as a springtime style inspiration for any man who wants to stay relatively safe while pushing the boundaries a bit. Case in point: the outfit Cohen wore when traveling to Sydney with his wife Isla Fisher last weekend. It’s simple, above all. Cohen complemented a pair of slim (but not too skinny) gray pants with a navy tipped polo shirt and classic steel watch, and anchored the combo with white sneakers. Nothing special. But then he threw on this most divisive accessory, the brimmed hat. And, remarkably, he doesn’t automatically seem to start calling everyone “milady” while growing a beard around his neck. That Cohen doesn’t turn from a highly accomplished troll and filmmaker into the kind of troll who triggers sociopathic responses on Twitter from a damp basement. is an admirable feat. But why the look works isn’t particularly complicated. Thanks to the fitted cut of the clothes – and their generally modern and not overdone vibe – the hat reads like an accessory, not an accessory. In other words: he’s not trying to be a Fedora Guy. He’s just … wearing a fedora. It’s that simple. If you’re looking to try out the same move – and hey, man, why not? – just emulate the laid back attitude of SBC and you will be on your way to success. Here’s how to do it. Explorer’s hat Stetson

huckberry.com $ 95.00 State Side Reloaded Sunglasses Ray-Ban

ray-ban.com $ 191.00 Bowery Egyptian cotton-piqué polo shirt 365 slim fit trousers Flint and tinder

huckberry.com $ 98.00 Court sneakers Everlane

everlane.com $ 98.00 Exclusive Q Timex watch Timex and Todd Snyder

toddsnyder.com $ 179.00 Jonathan evans

Jonathan Evans is Esquire's Style Director, covering everything from fashion, grooming, accessories and, of course, sneakers.

