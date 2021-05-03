Ewan McGregor stars as fashion giant Halston in first look at Netflix drama Ryan Murphy (VIDEO) | Entertainment





Ryan murphy move his gaze from Flight over a cuckoo’s nestNurse Mildred Ratched (Sarah paulson) to a fashion icon in her latest Netflix series Halston. The politician and Pawl creative highlights legendary designer Halston with help from Ewan McGregor which portrays the fashion giant. In a new trailer for the series which debuts on Friday, May 14, Halston brings his vision to life in the form of bold fabrics, cuts and styles. Join Halston as he transforms his name and brand into a fashion empire synonymous with status, fame, sex and luxury. It is through his work that Halston helps define the ’70s and’ 80s in New York City, but when a hostile takeover begins to form, hell must fight to protect his greatest asset, the name Halston. In the trailer below, take a trippy ride in both a fashion dream and a nightmare as Halstons’ designs move from designs he sketches to real, tangible clothing. I have a vision. I’m going to change the face of American fashion, he said at first. Joining McGregor for fun in fashion are costars Krysta Rodriguez as Liza Minnelli, Rebecca Dayan as Elsa Peretti, Bill Pullman as David Mahoney, Gian Franco Rodriguez as Victor Hugo, David Pittu as Joe Eula, Sullivan Jones as Ed Austin, Rory Culkin as Joel Schumacher, Kelly Bishop as Eleanor Lambert, and Vera Farmiga like Adele. Halston is produced by Murphy, McGregor, Ian Brennan, Alexis Martin Woodall, Daniel Minahan, Eric Kovtun, Sharr White, Christine Vachon and Pamela Koffler. Check out the enchanting trailer below and don’t miss Halston when it hits Netflix this month. Halston, Series premiere, Friday May 14, Netflix

