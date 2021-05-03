Long, short, plus size and cheap prom dresses

BHLDN / SHEIN / Bird gray

Some of the best prom dresses are available online which means the dress shopping experience is very different from the prom. But the good news is – whether you (and your child) are in the market for long, short, white, plus size, or cheap prom dresses – you have access to more choices than ever before. After all, back when we were playing in the high school auditorium, Amazon was just a book retailer in a mysterious place called the Internet. But now? Maybe this is where you find your junior or senior’s dream ball gown, or if not, you’ll likely pick up cute heels, sparkly jewelry, or blingy hair barrettes with a 2 day shipping.

While the graduation party may look a little different this year (that is, for schools that haven’t canceled it completely), your future grad will still want to watch it fly for their most memorable school dance. And while matching masks are the new “it” prop and slow dancing is banned (a sigh of relief, for some parents), they deserve a night they’ll never forget.

So in the name of dressing new and posing with friends for yearbook photos, we’ve rounded up some of the best and most unique prom dresses available online. Whatever style she chooses, one thing is for sure: your little girl will be gorgeous.

Best Long Prom Dresses

For the high school girl who always wanted to wear a princess dress to the ball, this surprisingly affordable choice will make her feel like a queen. It features a bling covered bodice, a deep v-neckline with an illusion panel (this is fair sexy enough), and a full satin skirt that will sway as you move. The majority of shoppers were happy to shell out 5 stars for this cute number, but be sure to browse the brand’s other styles as well. (They are available in a full range of sizes from 2 to 22 plus.) But perhaps most impressive, the description explains that the dresses can be customized with different colors and lengths as per buyer’s request. $ 79.00 AT AMAZON

For any prominent woman who dreams of a white ball gown, she will mean “I do” to this bridal beauty. An all over embroidered overlay makes this choice ultra-feminine, and the scalloped detail along the bust is tasteful with just enough Oh dear. In addition to the swishy fullness of the skirt, there is another detail that we would like to highlight: the pockets! It is available in junior sizes 0-11 / 12. Psst: It’s currently on sale for $ 70 off. $ 99 AT MACY’S $ 70 off





If you love Anthropologie, you’ll love its sister brand of formal wear, BHLDN. Piece A: This amazing dress is vintage, bohemian and romantic all at once – but it’s 100% gorgeous. With off-the-shoulder ruffles and a relaxed fit, any future graduate will look simply ethereal in this breathtaking choice. It is available in sizes 0-12. $ 230 AT BHLDN

Best short prom dresses

With its sheer layering and flirty frill, this short, swinging style is an adorable choice for any girl who wants to keep her legs free on the dance floor. Not only is the halter style super flattering on the collarbone, it’s adorned with sparkling pearls that take the place of a necklace. (That said, we have two words for you: statement. Earrings.) This dress comes in 6 colors like bold cobalt blue and this eye-catching cherry. Take it in sizes 4 to 16, including some small sizes. $ 102.75 AT AMAZON

Although this soft satin number is technically a bridesmaid dress, it is so classic that it can be worn for any formal occasion. We love that it offers a simple canvas for getting creative with accessories; but with its hooded neckline, midi length and metallic sheen, it is also charming on its own. Get it in gold, champagne, rose gold or pewter hues in sizes XS-XXL. The brand’s Curve line has a identical style in sizes 1X-3X. $ 99 AT BIRDY GRAY

Best Plus Size Prom Dresses

With her lace top and puffed sleeves, this swoon-worthy choice has major Juliet vibes on the balcony. It comes in a soft powder pink shade and is available in sizes 0XL-4XL. If you’re still on the fence, see what other buyers have to say; it is highly rated on the SHEIN site. $ 57 AT SHEIN





This gorgeous dress offers a new take on flowers. (“Flowers for spring?”Revolutionary. ”) Mixing colorful embroidered flowers on a black background, the sheer layer of this dress makes it an extra woman. Whether your prom follower is wearing it with trendy gold heels or chunky combat boots (like the model pictured), she’ll make a statement while rocking her own unique look. Available in sizes 10 to 30, it’s also currently 25% off its regular price of $ 225. $ 169.12 AT TORRID 25% reduction

This chic high neck dress exudes old Hollywood glamor (and as the description points out, Meghan Markle towards the royal wedding), and we all agree. With its fitted silhouette and thigh-high slit, this number flaunts a touch of skin for a blend of sophistication and sassiness. Pair it with a red lip, strappy sandals, and sparkly dangling earrings for a truly “wow” look. Best of all, this design has an inclusive size from 0 to 26. $ 220 AT BHLDN

Best Cheap Prom Dresses ($ 50 and Under)

She can channel her inner goddess with this dramatic one-shoulder ensemble from SHEIN. It’s the perfect combination of a long and short dress, with a body con silhouette and an airy sheer outer layer that skims the floor. In the center, a row of cut-out rings gives the illusion of a belt that emphasizes the waist. Overall, it’s a contemporary and unexpected look that non-traditionalists will love. The downside, however, is that the sizing is very limited; it is available in sizes XS (2) to XL (8/10). $ 30 AT SHEIN





This sleek stand-neck style with a cascading ruffle is both chic and surprisingly affordable. It is made of stretchy fabric that will show off the curves and more importantly it will be comfortable to tear up the dance floor. Get it in 9 shades and sizes S-XL. We love that this dress can be worn even after the prom; think, date in summer, wedding outfit or upscale look for the holidays! $ 48.99 AT AMAZON

For any teenager who is a fan of all things vintage, this A-line tea dress is utterly adorable. In the name of flashbacks, we’re fond of this polka dot style, but there are plenty of other patterns and solid colors to choose from. (Just note that some styles include a belt, some don’t.) But back to those darlings: imagine this dress with red shoes, a red back, and cherry-colored lipstick – so cute! Here’s another choice that can be worn even after the prom is over, such as for a formal event or a dressy brunch. And at $ 30, she’ll definitely get her money’s worth. $ 29.99 AT AMAZON

Best gender neutral jumpsuits and prom jackets

It’s a combination! It is a dress! It’s both! We love the uniqueness of this stunning jumpsuit, available in sizes XL-4X. Combining the comfort of pants with a flowing chiffon overlay, this suit is available in black and white and would be suitable for dressy events all summer long. $ 43.99 AT AMAZON





It’s a fact: velvet jackets look greateveryone. This choice of US Polo Assn. has great reviews, is affordable, and comes in a handful of stylish colors including Royal Blue, Forest Green, and Crimson Red. Although it is marketed as a “masculine” style, you can expect a more boxer cut; for a smoother version, see the choice below! $ 70.02 AT AMAZON

Maybe less structure and more frills is your jam, and if so, this one-of-a-kind velvet jacket will definitely make a statement. Its long, layered hem brings extra drama and anyone wearing it will feel like they’re dancing in the air. It is available in sizes S-XXL and 5 gorgeous colors including army green, wine and classic black. $ 29.99 AT AMAZON

While we only recommend the choices we really like, we may earn a commission on purchases made through links on our site.