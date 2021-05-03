Man accused of fraudulently obtaining PPP loan plans to open taco stand in Bangor





A man from Skowhegan who was indicted in federal court last month after allegedly lying to secure a $ 60,000 paycheck protection program loan is preparing to open a taco restaurant on Center Street in Bangor. Nathan Reardon, 43, of Skowhegan, registered the name of Taco Shack LLC with the Maine Secretary of State’s Office on March 3, about five weeks before being charged by the Bangor U.S. District Court with bank fraud and attempted wire fraud in a national emergency on April 8. Reardon, who owns several other businesses in Maine and Florida, allegedly lied about his company’s payroll to get a $ 60,000 loan from the Paycheck Protection Program and attempted to fraudulently obtain federal funds additional in April and May 2020. Reardon allegedly used the PPP money to pay his lawyer and a local vet, donate to a church in Florida, and shop online. His purchases included a 14k yellow gold men’s wedding ring, clothing, shaving supplies, toys, an LED barber pole light and a pair of caiman skin cowboy boots, an affidavit from a federal court. Reardon is also said to have withdrawn more than $ 10,000 from the cash loan. Additionally, he attempted to secure an economic disaster loan from the Small Business Administration using the same false information about his business expenses, according to the affidavit filed in Federal Court in April. The Taco Shack, located at 95 Center Street, the former location of restaurants including Jamaican Vybz and Big Freds Roast Beef, is said to be Reardons second taco restaurant in the Bangor area. Its first, located at 2213 Western Ave. in Newburgh, also called the Taco Shack, opened in March of this year, according to his Facebook page. The Newburgh Restaurant is adjacent to a convenience store, Liberty Square Convenience and Grocery, which is also owned by Reardon. Reardon also owns a business called Choice Auto Sales, located at 54 Perry Road in Bangor. Reardon used the Perry Road address to register the names Taco Shack and Liberty Square with the Maine Secretary of State’s office. Reardon attempted to obtain a PPP loan for Choice Auto Sales, but was unsuccessful. In seeking federal help, according to court documents, he falsely stated that the company, which had no recent income, had employees. Reardon had not responded to requests for comment on Monday morning. Reardons ‘lawyer in his criminal case, Hunter Tzovarras of Bangor, said on Monday he was not familiar with his clients’ business ventures. The city of Bangor approved a signage permit for 95 Center Street on April 21, allowing the restaurant to install two signs, according to code enforcement director Jeff Wallace. On Monday morning, there were two Taco Shack signs and a newly installed takeout window at the property. Reardon made his first court appearance for bank fraud and attempted bank fraud on April 15, when he was released on bail. He is the first Mainer accused of illegally obtaining a loan to help businesses pay employees and other expenses during the early days of the pandemic. Reardon has twice declared bankruptcy in Florida and has been convicted in Maine of theft through property misapplication, failure to collect taxes, and failure to pay taxes or file taxes. All were misdemeanors. If convicted in federal court, Reardon faces up to 30 years in prison and a fine of up to $ 1 million. He could also be ordered to repay the loan amount, including the money he received in error. Earlier this year, Bangor resident Changsu Kristopher Lee and her daughter, Alexa Farron, planned to open a restaurant, Korean Dad, on Center Street. However, they have since moved to another location and are planning to open their restaurant in Veazie, according to Korean Dad’s Facebook page. BDN writer Judy Harrison contributed to this report. More articles from the BDN

