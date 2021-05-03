Fashion Designer Paul Smiths 10 Favorite Things 2021 | The strategist

Photo-illustration: by the strategist; Photo courtesy of Paul Smith
If you’re like us, you’ve probably wondered what famous people add to their baskets. Not the JAR brooch and the Louis XV chair but theHair sprayand theelectric toothbrush. We asked fashion designer Paul Smith who recently celebrated his 50th year in the company about deodorant, pen, and wake uphe cannot live without it.
I was first introduced to Aesop ten years ago in the bathrooms at Japans Park Hyatt Hotel. What I like about this deodorant, which I’ve been using for a long time, is that it has a little scent for a second or two, but after that it’s just a deodorant with no peculiar smell. My work days are very diverse.I go from a flight, to a meeting about money and warehousing, to four hours of design work, then to an interview with someone like you and I still have conversations that make me nervous and sweaty.
The majority of Brauns products were originally designed by German designer Dieter Rams, one of my heroes. I take this clock with me wherever I travel: Korea, Mexico, Los Angeles, Brazil everywhere except Japan because it’s the clock that the Park Hyatt has in its rooms there. I knocked it over while jet lagged on my way to the bathroom in the middle of the night and the clock always wakes me up in the morning.
A handy pen that works every time you take it out of your pocket and squeeze the top. This one even writes on a plane, where a lot of other ballpoint pens don’t work due to the air pressure. Another cool thing about this pen is that it doesn’t say, I’m rich, I’m gold, or it was a gift. It’s just a pen! But it comes in a nice range of colors.
I have been using this for years and years and years and years. That’s wonderful. You hardly need it, just a tiny bit on your finger. If you put on too much, it is difficult to shave because the product is so rich. So it’s very economical that way, and it has a nice smell because of the almond. Harris is a really old fashioned business; it was founded in 1790 and I think it is still run by members of his family. What joy in this modernized world.
I use it at my office and I also take it home. The sound is incredible; I can’t believe this is from a device that I can throw in my bag. I listened to a lot of jazz Herbie Hancock, Dave Brubeck, trumpeter Alonzo Demetrius because it’s not intrusive while I’m working. Otherwise, I’ve played a lot of Lumineers, who are great friends of mine.
I use this all the time for pinning things down or when trying to figure out if color can bring some life to the furniture I’m designing. If you had a picture of my office, you would see it has a very large door painted in dark green. For fun, I put the pink ribbon on the edge. What’s great is that I can tear it apart with my fingers which is really important when trying to do things quickly or creatively.
I have been using these for at least 30 years. The # 11 size is really good for a pocket, and I love how easy the graph paper is to tear. Notebooks are an extremely important and useful thing.
I take multivitamins because I travel a lot. I started taking it when I started going to Japan in 1982. I would take long trips; between airports, planes and meetings, I work 14 to 17 hours a day. I take them again and touch wood so far, everything is fine.
The first thing to know about this is to be careful: they are so sharp they come in a sheath! What’s good about them is that the part where you put your fingers has matte rubber inside. I keep cutting and pasting and photocopying things from books. With these, you can make a pretty straight line without having to get a sash.
A lot of people thought that costumes meant uniformity. But for me, the exact opposite is now true: uniformity is chinos or a hoodie. The costume is the reverse of this. I wore a locked out suit everyday. It is not a chore. This one, which is half lined with a soft shoulder, has a lot I learned from my wife about building a suit that looks classy but moves well too. I wear glasses so there is a pocket on the top for those. And other pockets for a phone, my Rhodia notebook, a pen, credit cards, car keys.
