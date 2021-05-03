The Met’s Upcoming Costume Institute Show Explores The Emotional Shades Of American Fashion









Photo: Melanie Schiff; Courtesy of Sterling Ruby Studio

The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York today offered additional details on the next big show presented by its Costume Institute, a two-part exhibition exploring American fashion that runs from September 18 to September 5, 2022. Year online preview video highlighted how the museum invokes both the angst generated by the Covid-19 pandemic and the tumult of racial justice protests over the past year to inject social relevance into the institutes’ programming. Part one, In America: a fashion lexicon, presented in the galleries of the Anna Wintour costume center, will mark the 75th anniversary of the costume institutes. Invoking a fictional American home with transparent walls and rooms whose boundaries are blurred, reflecting the transformation of domestic interiors during the pandemic, it will present examples of fashion from the 20th and 21st centuries. Creations from early American sportswear designers will be on display alongside works by contemporary designers to illustrate a shifting accent of American fashion defined by feelings of fear, pleasure, comfort, anxiety, well-being. , loneliness, happiness, belonging, self-reflection and self. – presentation, among other qualities, says the Met. Over the past year, due to the pandemic, connections with our homes have become more emotional, as have those with our clothes, Andrew Bolton, the curator in charge of the Costume Institute, said in a statement. For American fashion, this has meant an increased emphasis on sentiment over practicality. In the video preview, he referred to the evocative qualities of some rooms in the American home, with the kitchen associated with well-being, for example, the bedroom with privacy and the basement with fear. Bolton says Part 1 will not only explore the expressive qualities of modern American fashion, but will channel deeper associations with issues of equity, diversity and inclusion while challenging terminology and vocabulary. To celebrate this segment of the show, the Met is planning a more intimate version of its usual springtime performance, known as the Met Gala, on September 13, if government health and safety guidelines allow. Second part, In America: a fashion anthology, inaugurated on May 5, 2022 in the period rooms of the American wing of the Mets, will present historical and contemporary female and male fashions from the 18th century to the present day. Examples include a Shaker retreat room interior with designs by American sportswear pioneer Claire McCardell and a 20th-century living room designed by Frank Lloyd Wright and populated with distinctive ball gowns by Charles Jamess. This segment of the exhibition will focus on storytelling, presenting a series of still images or cinematic vignettes produced in collaboration with American directors that invoke the history of period rooms and examine the role of dress in shaping of American identity. A larger Met Gala celebrating Part Two is scheduled for May 2, 2022, assuming further progress is made locally in controlling the pandemic. The performance, normally held in May but canceled last year due to Covid-19 and dropped this month as well, typically includes an array of celebrities and provides the lion’s share of the costume institutes’ budget. (In 2019, he raised $ 15 million.) Instagram and Cond Nast are funding the exhibition. Timothe Chalamet, Billie Eilish, Amanda Gorman and Naomi Osaka will be the September Gala Co-Chairs, and Honorary Chairs will be Tom Ford, Adam Mosseri and Anna Wintour. Max Hollein, director of the Mets, says the two-part show will approach some of the complexities of the story with powerful immediacy. Looking at the past through this lens, he says, we can consider the aesthetic and cultural impact of fashion on historical aspects of American life.







