At Worcester Polytechnic, students shape a new prosthetic hand and a long-lasting, long-distance friendship

Then, an explosion of broken glass.

My car caught on fire, ” Heiberger, 21, told me the other day via Zoom from his home in Texas. When I woke up it was really smoky, and when I looked down at my hand my thumb was completely gone. It was on the floor. And he was on fire.

One finger was just hanging down. And this one was already gone. So I immediately knew it was a disaster.

The Texas student met with prosthetic companies, who offered her an option that she quickly rejected. No, she didn’t want their homemade cosmetic fingers.

She wanted mobility. She wanted structure. And functionality.

Prosthetic doctors have all told me the same thing: there is no product or prosthesis that can improve my situation for the movement of these two fingers, ”she said. And there is no product that will empower me in any physical or functional way.

And they just said, I’m sorry. I can give you a finger that looks like a finger, but that’s about all we can do for you.

And so it was that Payton Heiberger came to meet a group of students from the Worcester Polytechnic Institute who, along with their teacher, began to build something that didn’t exist: a partial hand prosthesis.

Along the way, they built something else too: real friendships. Close bonds have been forged in a lab here where a robotic dinosaur named Perry, a $ 200,000 humanoid, and other emblems tell you that you haven’t ventured into a political science 101 class.

It was like fate, Heiberger told me. Everything was so well aligned.

Heiberger’s fate came in the form of WPI students Mia Buccowich, a biomedical engineering major, Brian Fay, who majored in mechanical engineering, and Andy Strauss, who focused on robotic engineering.

I had an amazing group of WPI students who were willing to coordinate with me for their research project, for this prosthesis, ”Heiberger said via video conference in front of his old friends. Working with them in the lab and coordinating with students my age has been amazing.

I love to see how passionate they are about this project. I didn’t want to hope at first.

At first there was more than hope: a tall order. A scientific frontier. A singular passion for success.

I didn’t promise anything, ”said Marko Popovic, the WPI professor who was the project’s principal investigator. He is originally from Serbia whose professional life took him to the Harvard laboratories and the artificial intelligence laboratory of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

She could move that little piece of bone, ”he said, demonstrating. We gave him a robotic finger. We built a robotic thumb. She thinks about moving her thumb. And she doesn’t have a thumb.

But she still has this little piece of bone that moves slightly under the skin. And were able to record these slight movements under the skin and then send a command to the thumb. And the artificial thumb moves. So basically she is now in control.

Andy Strauss grew up in Stow and robotics is his passion. Mia Buccowich grew up outside of Philadelphia and fell in love with the WPI campus and the emphasis on project-based learning. Brian Fay is from Acton, where he was a swimmer and rower in high school, and is facilitated by the Schools Engineering program.

Before committing to helping Heiberger, Popovich wanted to consult with his students. Take a measure of their commitment. Their passion. Their willingness to devote long hours to helping a young woman who will soon become a close friend.

And he said: Are you interested in making a prosthesis for this person? Buccowich remembers. And prosthetics are what I want to do with my life. So I got this email and thought to myself: Sure, I want to do this. It’s a great opportunity. And honestly, there hasn’t really been a time that I didn’t think it was possible.

Not impossible. But not easy either.

Some would say that an inch is what makes you human, ”Strauss said. Opposable thumbs.

It’s a little surprising to see the few artificial inches out there, ”said Buccowich. You are looking for it and you really cannot find it.

And the reason for that, ”said Strauss, is that the thumbs are super complicated. Fortunately, for this project, Peyton still has his metacarpal.

The project went from theory to real life when Heiberger first visited the team in December, a journey she repeated a few weeks ago, when she tried out prototypes as the The team was working on a newer fourth version.

She stayed in a student apartment. She and her new friends at WPI worked 15 hours a day, striving for perfection and, along the way, forging friendships.

In my experience working in the prosthetics industry, it rarely happens that you know the person you’re building something for, ”Popovic told me. It’s quite astonishing since they are of similar ages. It was therefore very natural for them to create this link. And suddenly Payton the patient became Payton the friend.

So now Payton is also on the research team even though they were making this device for her. It is very impressive.

Impressive. That’s a good word for it.

The other day, as I watched these laser-focused students talk about their work, its complexity, its urgency, the changing nature of it all, it became clear that over time the boundaries between the research subject and researchers had dissipated.

They discovered a clear motivation for review and success.

Every time I have talked about this project with other professors, “says Strauss, trying to get their advice, when I tell them I was doing something for a human patient, they say to themselves: Oh, my God! It’s serious pressure because it’s not like a project like this can fail.

At the end of that, we need to have a working prosthesis that does what we wanted it to do. ”

That’s what Heiberger, a pre-med student at the University of Houston, wants.

His new friends plan to complete their part of the project by the end of the month. Then, they will hand the work of the final adjustments over to a newly configured team.

The old team, however, will act as consultants for this new team, students who will have a lot to live on.

Working with them and being with them has shown me so much progress and hope, ”Heiberger told me. They are all so motivated, kind and motivated. Not just for the project, however. But for me.

And that’s what really changed the game. They made it very personal. Even if it’s for school.

You don’t find lessons like this in most college classrooms.

