Pose’s most iconic fashion moments

Through its two seasons, Pose showcased ballroom culture into the mainstream like no TV show has before. But with the start of its third and final season on May 2, comes the end of this groundbreaking Ryan Murphy’s series, with its trans and queer cast defining the story which includes iD coverstar Indya Moore, SS21 Mugler model Dominique Jackson and the still iconically dressed Billy Porter.

Any fan of Drag Race knows that the queer community and ballroom culture are intrinsically linked to the history of fashion. In his fiction of real life events, Pose brings this story to life. From museum heists to legendary ballroom looks, trans people of fashion and culture who have been overlooked or undermined for many years.

The trailer for the final season of Pose suggests the show will continue in this legacy, upping the beauty of queer culture with plenty of kaftans and pink couture while showcasing queer history, the ACT UP movement, and the community’s impact on fashion. As we prepare to say goodbye to Pose we take a look back at some of the most memorable runway fashion moments to date.

Haus of Abundance at a New York City Ball, Season 1 Episode 1

I look too beautiful not to be seen, says Elektra, Haus’s mother, as she prepares for the ball as she flees from the police. In a scene that makes the robberies of Ocean’s Eight feeling tired and overdone, Pose opens with the Haus of Abundance hidden away in a museum after dark so they can mop up the royalty’s display of her royal fashions to wear at a local ball in New York City. As the family strut the ground with their flamboyant badges, ruffled collars, and jeweled coats, they are soon arrested as they receive their scores. According to Ryan, the scene is based about stories within the culture of ball attendees that actually rob a museum. The disbelievers reportedly avoided the charges because queerphobic museum directors did not want to be associated with the news that their security system was being foiled by trans women and gay men.

Angel’s Ice Tiara Moment Season 1 Episode 3

Angel, played by Indya, is one of the cutest characters on the show. She is sweet and has big fashion dreams. Competing in the ballroom facial category, Angel pulls a face veil out before revealing an icicle tiara and a finely webbed white gown as she blows fake snow on her beloved audience. Of course, she gets dozens of them from the judges. We live!

Biancas 80s vibe, season 1 episode 3

Throughout the show, other characters tend to poke fun at Biancas’ fashion choices. She doesn’t have Angel’s editorial style or Elektra’s Glamazonian aura, but the 80s nostalgia of the Biancas wardrobe is kind of a vibe on the talented MJ Rodriguez. From acid-washed coordinates and off-the-shoulder leather jackets to this adorable all-red ensemble featuring a chunky turtleneck, accented bomber jacket, matching skirt and gold jewelry. The perfect 80’s mom vibe to go talk to a dance teacher disapproving of the Damians balloon culture. Kris Jenner never could.

Elektra Does Marie Antoinette Season 2 Episode 1

New Haus of Wintour mother Elektra spends all of her time creating this Marie-Antoinette fantasy for the ball; complete with puffy pink sleeves, gold lace embellishments, sheer stockings and a giant cage adorned with miniature carousel horses that move like the fairground merry-go-round. She iconically eats a cake before being fake beheaded on a guillotine. Simply, iconic. The scene is based on the winning looks of Xtravaganza’s house in a Think Pink balloon inspired by Audrey Hepburn in 1991. While in the Elektra scene undoubtedly looks stunning, her focus on aesthetics and her victory over supporting her community in the midst of the AIDS crisis inevitably leaves its mark. wounded and betrayed friends.

Angels Model Moment, Season 2 Episode 2

In Season 2, we watch Angel live out her editorial dreams as a model. The hot pink tulle shirt and satin gloves she wears with a metallic gold jumpsuit and bold ’80s makeup feel like an homage to the fluffy pink coat and magenta ruffle tops Angel wore as she stepped on. the piers at the start of season 1. His dreams at the time finally come true. The story of the angels is inspired by that of the real model Tracey Africa Norman, who rose to modeling heights in the ’70s after being photographed by Irving Penn, before being labeled trans and losing all of her job in the United States. Fortunately, Tracey eventually managed to find work overseas in Paris with Balenciaga and continues to be a major force in fashion to this day.

Elektras Dominatrix Look, Season 2 Episode 3

Domineering era Elektras with her two leather pieces, thigh high boots and the most luxurious coats you’ve ever seen, then chokes in her bondage mask. Calling on any family of her choice to help her and fearing the police would instantly blame the death on her, the Haus hides the body in the Elektras cabinet. The story is based on that of Paris is burning Star Dorian Corey, whose (considered abusive) bodies of partners were found among his belongings after his own death.

Candys Ode to Vogue Season 2 Episode 4

Dazed by the sudden popularity of voguing in the wake of the song Madonnas 1990 and its revolutionary Ambition Blonde Tour, who has seen legends of the ballroom scene take to the stage, the trans and queer community was thrilled to finally feel seen in the outside world. This is portrayed in Candy, played by american horror story Star Angelica Ross, who steps out onto the ballroom floor at Madonnas, now the iconic Jean-Paul Gaultier cone-shaped bustier, over pinstriped dress pants and a matching blazer on top. While the judges and host Pray Tell may have judged this look harshly, the oft-underrated Candy dances around the room and enjoys the moment, reminding us that she’s just as much of a star as the Vogue singer herself.

Ricky Pleads For Crop Tops Season 2 Episode 7

Throughout seasons one and two, Heartthrob Ricky melts us into his line of crop tops that showcase his washboard abs. the crop top was actually a common garment for men in the ’80s and’ 90s as seen on Johnny Depp and Will Smith until his association with the queer community led him to be shunned by cis-het masculinity always brittle.

Pray Tell in Diana Ross Drag Season 2 Episode 10

Getting away from micro emcee Pray Tell is living his best life as he puts it on Diana ross slide with larger than life hair, a sparkly dress with a sultry slit and a throw of colorful tropical feathers. Her friends from all over the ballroom culture come to support her debut on the floor in a scene that epitomizes all the reasons we love. Pose: fabulous fashion, romantic relationships, real-life issues and a queer pop soundtrack, all while showcasing the beauty of queer and trans culture and playing with cis-tem.

