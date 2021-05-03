Growing Popularity of Ghost Kitchens Raises Questions About Restaurant Brand IP Protections | Ervin Cohen and Jessup LLP

Since the start of the pandemic, “ghost kitchens” – or shared shopping spaces that house several restaurant brands serving only food by delivery or take-out – have presented a surprising ray of hope for restaurateurs and business owners. commercial buildings. For owners of commercial real estate, ghost kitchens present an invaluable opportunity to market real estate spaces that have otherwise lost value with the decline of retail. For restaurateurs, ghost kitchens provide significant savings on rent and labor costs associated with a traditional restaurant, so new and established brands can grow with less expense and less risk.

However, with new opportunities come some pitfalls, especially with regard to the intellectual property rights associated with restaurants and catering brands. While the new “ghost restaurants” can infringe many intellectual property rights held by established brands, protections against counterfeit trade dress, a subset of trademark protection, will be particularly important as more and more people grow. of ghost restaurants will increase.

The main difference between trademark law and trade dress law is that trade dress law offers potential protection to a wider range of items and aims to protect against consumer confusion.

While trademark law relates to a particular word, symbol or logo, trade dress law relates to the total physical image or impression of the product or business, including colors, designs, associated words and slogans. As with unregistered trademarks, unregistered trade dress may be protected under the Lanham Law. Thus, certain elements of a product’s appearance or image may be protected both as a trademark and as a trade dress, and a particular word or logo may be part of a trade dress. global. Trade dress protection is also broader as it triggers protections by state law against unfair and deceptive marketing practices and consumer fraud.

The protection of commercial clothing will play an important role in the world of ghost cooking, as “ghost restaurants” without physical space will likely be able to signal to their consumers that they are copying a certain popular brand without necessarily using a logo. or a specific protected symbol. The efforts of established brands to protect their logos will not change, but what will become more difficult is to protect their trade dress – their overall impression or image – from attempts by ghost restaurants to steal their brand. Indeed, the landmark United States Supreme Court case on trade dress counterfeiting, Two Pesos, Inc. v Taco Cabana, Inc., dealt with the general “feel” of a restaurant and argued that the decor, layout and general appearance of a restaurant collectively merited trade dress protection as “inherently distinctive”. 505 US 763, 765, 776 (1992).

Ghost kitchens have the potential to create greater incentives for copycat restaurants than traditional restaurants. Traditional disincentives against copying an established brand may be weaker for ghost food restaurants. Barriers to entry for new restaurants will be lowered by reducing rental and labor costs associated with opening a ghost restaurant. Hanging on to an established brand will also allow a copycat ghost restaurant to grab the attention of customers without having to create and market a new brand. These ghost restaurants will also be more difficult to control when there is no physical location or even a website showing trademark violation. It may take a close look at a certain ghost restaurant’s menu and possibly online reviews to find that someone is copying a well-known brand. Finally, the speed with which new ghost restaurants can enter the market will also mean that they can quickly give up their efforts if they are seriously threatened by a lawsuit.

California-based brand In-N-Out’s efforts to protect its trademarks and trade dress provide a useful hypothetical example of how ghost kitchens can complicate efforts of established brands to protect their intellectual property. In-N-Out has made a name for itself by suing other burger restaurants for trademark and clothing reasons. In 2011, In-N-Out sued a New Jersey restaurant called “Grab N Go” which had a red and yellow logo that resembled its own, a “Wild Style” burger mimicking the classic “Animal Style” burger, and red and white designs in the restaurant that copied the color scheme of the In-N-Out restaurants. In-N-Out has successfully sued other copying restaurants in other states and went so far as to sue Puma, the footwear brand, for committing trademark and trade dress infringement by making sneakers that would use In-N-Out trademarks that have Copycat red and yellow designs. In-N-Out Burgers v. Puma N. Am., Inc. et al, No. 8: 19-cv-00413 (CD Cal. March 1, 2019) (Find In-N-Out’s Complaint in action here).

In-N-Out’s aggressive branding and trade dress allegations may be less successful against a ghost restaurant copying some of its unique brand characteristics. What if a ghost restaurant just copied the In-N-Out colors and had a similar menu? There is no physical location that supports general confusion like there was with Grab N Go. What if the ghost restaurant just copied menu items without even copying In-N-Out colors? A single burger menu is undoubtedly less “distinctive”, unique or potentially confusing to a consumer than a competitor’s combined use of the In-N-Out menu, logo and colors in its physical location. So “ghost restaurants” could open the door to more trademark infringements that would not necessarily be protected by existing intellectual property laws, leaving well-known food brands vulnerable when customers are drawn to the convenience of the restaurant. phantom or when the established brand is not available in the customer’s location.

Ghost restaurants could also dilute the “distinctiveness” of any well-established brand if a number of slightly similar brands explode thanks to the expansion of ghost kitchens. For example, enough ghost restaurants across the country copying the In-N-Out signature “Animal Style” menu item could cause the concept to lose its “distinctiveness” and dilute the intellectual property rights it has. In-N-Out currently claims to have it in on the concept, not to mention the value of this portion of the In-N-Out brand. Again, a menu or similar menu item on its own – without copying a trademark name or logo – may not be distinctive enough to substantiate a trade dress infringement claim. Courts would be reluctant to prevent people from imitating menus that they can easily reverse engineer and recreate. Moreover, even if the menu or menu item were distinctive enough, the ease with which new players could appear discreetly in the ghost kitchen market would make it more difficult to know about such infringement cases.

As a result, as ghost kitchens change the restaurant industry in many ways, they are also likely to lead to an expansion of trade dress counterfeit theories in the industry, as established restaurant brands test the limits of their business. protections against the new ghost restaurants that try to ride the coattails. of their brand recognition.