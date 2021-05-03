Duke Mens Lacrosse honors its last 10 graduates





DURHAM, North Carolina Ten senior Duke male lacrosse men were unable to attend the college graduation ceremony on Sunday, so the Blue Devils held a small ceremony for the graduates and their parents at Koskinen Stadium on Monday morning. The 10 senior Duke were: Cameron Badour , JP Basil , Trey bender , Matt Chmil , Nakeie Montgomery , Cameron Mule, Joe robertson , Joe stein , Kohl Shaffer and Raines Shamburger . In the past, Duke has always held a graduation ceremony for athletes who were unable to participate in the big college event. Traditionally led by Deputy Director of Athletics Dr. Chris kennedy , the “regular” athletics graduation ceremony is attended by campus deans, as well as other athletic staff and family members everywhere. athletic staff. However, like everything this year, the 2021 celebration was a little different. “This year is different,” Kennedy said. “We usually have other [Duke University] The deans here. [This year] we have no music, we have no reception afterwards and no diplomas to give to graduates. We don’t have any of that this year, but my thing is still ‘let’s be positive’. Positive about what we have. What we have are 10 graduates who will pursue successful careers in business and graduate in all kinds of fields. “ Dr Kennedy went on to talk about what the Stoic philosophers Marcus Aurelius and Epictetus are and how their words from thousands of years ago are very appropriate now. “Stoicism is a school of thought that teaches you to focus on the things you can control and let the rest go,” Kennedy said. “The greatest of the Stoic philosophers, who was most famous because of the movie Gladiator, was Marcus Aurelius. And Marcus Aurelius said that“ nothing ever happens to a man that he is not born able to endure. ”I really believe it and I think last year was a case in point. “ Kennedy went on to teach young men the importance of focusing on the choices each of them can control, while acknowledging that all of the experiences of the past year will give them a glimpse of what they are capable of. Then, like Dr. Kennedy, he ended the morning with wise words not only for the graduates, but for everyone present. “As you move on to the next phase of your life, maybe this year has given you a better idea of ​​what you are capable of. And as you move forward to take on more challenges, I would suggest that in life you look to my friend Marcus Aurelius He said two simple and deep things “if not true don’t say it; if it is is not good, do not do it. ” Perhaps more importantly, he said, “Kindness is invincible.” “ #Good week

