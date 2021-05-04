Rag & Bone sets up neighborhood grocery store at Nordstrom Pop-up – WWD

Rag & Bone created an exclusive retail concept in Nordstrom NYC Flagship’s latest Center Stage pop-up. Open today until June 5, the space reinvents an authentic New York icon: the neighborhood grocery store. In addition to the New York flagship, the immersive retail experience will be amplified through 10 select locations from Nordstrom and Nordstrom.com.

Built on the ground floor of Nordstrom, the boutique offers a careful mix of the summer 2021 ready-to-wear and accessories collection for women and men, including more than 20 items created exclusively for the collaboration, as well as ‘a limited edition range of graphic T-shirts. Custom installations include billboards featuring Rag & Bone campaigns, a neon sign, and a hand-painted canopy to frame the space. In the hallway of the dressing room, a mirror gives the illusion of an endless deli aisle.

Rag & Bone commissioned artist Timothy Goodman to create a special mural for the exterior of a roll-up door near the cash register. Staples like Kettle Chips, Snyder’s of Hanover Pretzels, Boom Chicka Pop, and Chomps Beef Jerky are on display, along with stacks of Rag & Bone branded newspapers and a digital screen showing original content.

Rag & Bone and Nordstrom plan to provide a special grant of $ 25,000 to the Restaurant Workers’ Community Foundation to benefit the Restaurant Workers COVID-19 Crisis Relief Fund, which provides assistance to individual restaurateurs and nonprofit organizations in the world. industry, as well as interest-free loans to restaurants to get them going.

As part of the collaboration, a series of live and digital programming will be activated throughout the broadcast of the pop-up. The first will be the Rag & Bone Coffee Cart on May 8-9, located on Broadway between 57th and 58th Streets, offering free hot and cold coffee. A special QR code will be created on the coffee sleeves that will take customers to rag-bone.com, where they can register to participate in a raffle for a $ 1,000 Nordstrom gift card.

New York City culinary talents, including chef and Mokbar owner Esther Choi; Chief Maryah Ananda; Jordan Andino, FlipSigi owner and Food Network host, and Let’s Eat author Zaynab Issa will be featured in a series of cooking videos focused on reinterpretations of each brand’s favorite dishes on social media.