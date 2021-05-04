Top Vogue Fashion Editors Make $ 900K Per Year





In a revealing interview with Tamron Hall, Andre Leon Talley explained what the editors Vogue mast header when taken home in their paycheck. Talley, who worked for the magazine from 1983 to 1995, alleged that some of his peers were making nearly $ 1 million a year. In contrast, the 72-year-old said he “doesn’t make a lot of money” while adding that his salary is around $ 300,000. I just learned two weeks ago, from someone in authority, that women Vogue, high-priced fashion editors have made nearly a million dollars, ”he told Hall. “I have never won so much in a year. I made almost $ 300,000, but people at the same level, maybe they were doing more work than the fashion shoots, were making $ 900,000 a year. They don’t do that anymore, but that’s it, that’s what happens when you live in America, when you’re black, you have to wake up and you know there’s a double standard. For context, in 2019, a viral spreadsheet titled “ Real Media Salaries ” documented that hundreds of people in various editorial positions were being paid. The Intel, which is still available online, has revealed that no one on the Cond Nast staff is making more than $ 120,000 a year right now, even after more than 10 years of work. In her discussion with Hall, the conversation also touched on Talley’s turbulent relationship with former boss Anna Wintour. Although he may have fired shots at her in his book, The Chiffon Trenches, it seems all is now forgiven. He also praised his progress when it comes to making Vogue more diverse and inclusive in recent months. We are nice and we care about each other, ”he said. “And in this friendship of over four decades having this year of reflecting on the pandemic of being at home and reflecting on this book, and what that meant for the fashion world, I realized as I thought much to Anna Wintour. I think a lot of Anna Wintour. I even have dreams about Anna Wintour. Most weeks I have dreams and they are not nightmares. He added: So in this complicated friendship, in this passive aggressive friendship, you know we sail to each other’s port of call, sometimes we miss each other’s port of call, but sometimes we go back, and I can’t wait to see the day Anna Wintour calls me and says: Come over to my house in Bellport for the weekend. And since the interview took place on the “first Monday in May,” it was only fitting for the ALT to reflect on the Met Gala. Fans will notice that he vowed in his book never to attend the biggest party in the business ever again. I absolutely would, if [Wintour] sent me an invitation, I would go to the Met ball, I said in the book that I would never go back. But if she sent me an invitation, I would go. Your move, Anna! Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us onFacebookandInstagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.







