Violence breaks out in Bengal in the aftermath of poll results, BJP office burned down, party blames TMC

Calcutta:West Bengal was plagued by widespread violence on Monday that reportedly left several dead and injured among BJP workers in clashes, and looted shops, prompting the Union’s Home Office to call for a factual report to state government on incidents of attack on opposition workers.

Videos of arson at a BJP office with bamboo poles and tiles on fire amid worried cries of people fleeing the scene were shared by the party. Photos of dead men and people walking around with looted clothes in a store were all over social media.

The BJP claimed that at least six of its workers and supporters, including a woman, were killed in attacks blamed on the TMC by the party.

The BJP shared a video with reporters showing a ransacked party office in Nandigram where piles of documents, posters and broken furniture lay everywhere. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee lost the seat on Sunday to her former lieutenant who had become opponent Suvendu Adhikari.

Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar summoned the Home Secretary, DGP and Kolkata Police Commissioner and ordered them to restore peace.

He discussed with them the situation following the incidents one day after the return to power of the ruling TMC with an overwhelming majority crushing the BJP.

“ACS Home @HomeBengal who has been called by me following the rise in post-election violence in the state has been tasked with submitting a report on post-election violence and vandalism in the state and the measures taken, ”Dhankhar tweeted after meeting Interior Minister HK Dwivedi.

He also met separately with DGP P Nirajnayan and Police Commissioner Soumen Mitra and asked them to restore public order.

“The West Bengal police of the DGP and the Kolkata Police Commissioner summoned by me following arson, looting and violence after the ballot, as well as killings in the state, have been reported as an alarming scenario. We asked them to take all necessary measures to restore law and order, ”he added.

“The MHA has asked the West Bengal government for a report on post-election violence targeting opposition political workers in the state,” a spokesperson tweeted.

Banerjee, meanwhile, urged her supporters to keep the peace amid reports of violence and called on them not to fall prey to provocations.

Central forces committed numerous atrocities against TMC supporters during the elections, she said.

“Even after the results were announced, the BJP attacked our supporters in some areas, but we ask our men not to be provoked and to report to the police,” she told a conference. Press.

BJP national spokesperson Anil Baluni said that before being killed, a BJP worker was on Facebook live twice to say that even animals and children were not spared by the attackers.

He also shared photos of people with massive cuts to their heads and unconscious men lying with bandages wrapped around their limbs.

A video showed young men running away with looted clothes from a store called “Hong Kong Fashion”. The faces of some of them were smeared with green color, and a voice, apparently that of the man pulling him, happily said, “Yehi hona chahiye tha… hum to mijaz bana rahe the.” (It should have happened. I was preparing for it).

Another video clip showed a group of burqa-clad women standing in front of the store, shouting angrily and asking, “Yeh Mamata raj hai ki goonda raj hai (is this the Mamata (Banerjee) rule or the hooligan rule?”

One of them said that his brother ran “Hong Kong Fashion” and worked for the BJP.

“It was his choice, why should we stop him?” People should be free to be with anyone, to vote for anyone – TMC or BJP, ”she said as other women joined her and were seen doing rage against the perpetrators, much of which was not understandable.

