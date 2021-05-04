Don’t throw it away; fix it – the future of fashion in your hands

The art of repairing clothes is alive and well, led by Brisbane designers and fashion designers who will share their knowledge at an event on Saturday May 15th in collaboration with QUT Fashion for the Brisbane Art Design Festival (BAD).

Radical localism is an inspiring call to connect with fashion on a personal and local level. Co-designed by artisan and Practice studio, it involves seven QUT fashion graduates and is supported by a group of QUT Creative Industries volunteers.

Kathleen Horton, QUT senior fashion speaker, said the free event showcases Brisbane’s vibrant fashion scene, its skilled creators and designers, and their commitment to addressing ethical concerns within the industry.

Practice Studio / Kat Walsh. Photography: Tai Pham tai___pham

Attendees can get acquainted with workshops and demonstrations, as well as have fun exploring local fashion from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Studio City event in Alexandria Park, Bowen Hills.

“Radical localism reflects global trends towards more sustainable and ethical fashion that is only intensifying with COVID,” Ms. Horton said.

“In light of environmental and ethical concerns regarding the global fashion industry, designers and fashion designers are adopting less harmful practices. These include re-shoring and exploring ideas for a circular textile economy.

“At the same time, consumers are drawn to locally produced products, both out of loyalty to their local communities and out of enthusiasm for the creative work they do.”

To this end, participants are encouraged to bring items from home to mend or stencil the same day. They’ll come away with new skills to help them customize or repair hand-tufted clothing and accessories, as well as get to know some of the designers and producers who made their mark in Brisbane.

Kat Walsh, QUT alumnus, Practice Studio designer and retailer hopes this day will inspire local communities to become more involved in the clothes they wear.

“It’s so great to see people in Brisbane take such a creative, mindful and community approach to fashion. Designers are working in exciting new ways and their clients are looking to support them directly, ”she said.

“I would love to help more people discover some of the beautiful designs that are happening in our city. There is such a vibrant and inclusive scene bubbling below the surface and it’s just waiting to be explored.

Label – Joteo / Joash Teo

The event also includes a Made and Remade in Brisbane Symposium at 2pm with Brisbane fashion designers and experts who will share their stories of fashion design locally and passionate Brisbane communities taking fashion into their own hands. Panelists include Maria Nelson of Nelson Molloy, Ms. Walsh, Anna Hickey of SWOP and local artist and fashion designer Sue-Ching Lascelles.

“Brisbane’s creative scene is vibrant and inventive, and I am delighted that we can showcase the work of some of our talented designers and fashion designers,” said Claire Sourgnes, Managing Director, Craftsman.

“This event also shines a light on the silent revolution taking place in different corners of the city, as more and more people embrace the joy that comes from engaging in crafts and design on such a level. staff.

“Meeting and supporting the people who make the products you love or learning how to do something for yourself is empowering, it’s good for you, and it creates a wonderful sense of community.”

An installation will showcase creations by independent Brisbane-based fashion designers and labels, and explore ideas of culture, craftsmanship, collaboration, whimsy and nostalgia. Works presented will include those of Sharka Bosakova, Seon-Im You, Kazuyo’s Collection, Blaklash x Kazuyo, Illeana the Label, Nelson Molloy, Jess Blak, Joteo, Homejob, Bulley Bulley, Alice Nightingale, ShiloLydia, Sue-Ching Lascelles, Tom Summers , Bianca Mavrick, Laura Armstrong, Katalyst, Phoebe Paradise, Thomas King and Bugdumb.