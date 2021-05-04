Utah company cuts plastic waste with sustainably made dress shirts





SALT LAKE CITY The United States produces millions of tonnes of plastic waste every year. Most are found on beaches or pile up in landfills across the country. Salt Lake City Business &Necklace (“and necklace”) seeks to change that. Each of their shirts is made in part from 15 “upcycled” single-use plastic water bottles. “They have these big machines that break [the water bottles] “Said & Collar Marketing Director Jordan Larsen.” And then those pellets are made into super fine yarn which can again be woven into polyester. The result is a liquid-resistant, stretchy, breathable and durable fabric. “It’s not just about getting that plastic out of waterways or landfills, you get a super breathable, stretchy, high performance shirt,” Larsen added. & Collar was founded by Utah Valley University alumnus Ben Perkins in 2017. The company saw 800% revenue growth in 2020. “I mean, why not make the best dress shirt in the world, but also try to make it the best dress shirt in the world?” Said Perkins. “That was the underlying idea.” He believes that the company’s success comes from two factors: the first being a quality product, and the second being their environmentally sustainable business model. “First, create a great product that customers can love and be passionate about,” he said. “And then, almost like an add-on, say, ‘Hey, and not only do you get a great dress shirt for yourself, you can actually feel good about your purchase because you’re helping us take away the equivalent of $ 15. plastic bottles from oceans and waterways. “” Although & Collar spends more money on each shirt due to the recycling process, Perkins said the upfront costs pay off in the long run. “It’s been a good differentiator if we’re talking about it from a real business and financial perspective,” he said. “It matters to people.” As more millennials enter the boardroom and the marketplace, corporate social responsibility (CSR) becomes increasingly important. A recent investigation by Nielsen found that 55% of online consumers around the world are willing to “pay extra for products and services from companies committed to making a positive social and environmental impact.” CSR also applies to employees. Another study by Cone Communications found that 64% of Millennials won’t take a job if the potential employer doesn’t have a strong CSR policy. “We asked, ‘What can we do to help shape the world in a better place in the future and make things a little more sustainable? Larsen said. “Not just for us, but for the generations that will follow us.” Perkins and Larsen agreed that consumers can have a real impact on a company’s behavior and business model by “voting with your dollar”. Perkins said it would take a combination of consumers holding business accountable, businesses adopting sustainable practices and government rewarding those behaviors to have a substantial impact, but every player in the economy must do their part.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos