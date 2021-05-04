Student designs pave the way for Mnoa’s 55th fashion show





At the end of the spring semester, models dressed in student-designed clothes will strut the virtual catwalk as thousands of people log on Monday, May 10 at the University of Hawaii at the 55th Annual Mnoas Senior Fashion Show. The “Road to Runway: The Fashion Show” is a virtually produced show that offers students of the fashion show production class in the fashion design and merchandising program the opportunity to showcase their talents and creations by producing a fashion show featuring the creations of fashion design students in seven segments. The program is offered by EUH Mnoas College of Tropical Agriculture and Human Resources highlighting the culmination of a year and a half of hard work and dedication through current student collections to include three senior student designers as well as recent graduates. This year, due to the pandemic, the fashion show production class, virtually co-taught by a veteran of the fashion show industry Lynne ONeill from her home in New York, and fashion show producer / reporter Amanda stevens in Honolulu, has reinvented this annual live in-person event into a virtual event. The students were tasked with producing a two-part documentary series, for television, featuring the annual fashion show as well as behind-the-scenes footage and interviews featuring three senior fashion design students. The runway images from the fashion show were captured on the students’ smartphones. “Our student producers wear many hats as writers, editors, photographers, videographers, models and social media specialists,” said co-trainer ONeill. “Amanda Stevens and I coach and mentor the class through virtual production meetings rather than a traditional classroom setting.” About the designers Aaron Jay A. GuillermoThe “After School Special” collection is inspired by the women in his life. He wants those who wear his clothes to feel comfortable and confident, no matter who they are. Helen Park was influenced by the 2020 stay-at-home order and the desire to be outdoors. His “Under the Sun” collection is an ode to his appreciation of being literally under the sun. Young jadeThe “Dazzling Affairs” collection is inspired by a fantastic aesthetic and its favorite color, pink. “The most rewarding part of this whole process is being able to give my clothes to my friend who modeled them beautifully for the show,” said Young, one of the three design students. “I also think that being able to look back at the interviews, the photos and show off will be very rewarding and something that I will cherish for a long time.” The history of fashion in EUH dates back over 100 years and is interwoven with the history of fashion in the state. The first textile courses were offered in 1917, just 10 years after the founding of the colleges. How to watch “Road to Runway: The Fashion Show” can be viewed on May 10 at 6 p.m. on ʻlelo 53 and at 8:30 p.m. on KFVE 6. The premiere will also be broadcast live on HawaiiNewsNow.com/roadtorunway and olelo.org/53. There will be reruns on May 12 at 10 p.m. on ʻlelo 53, May 16 at 5:30 p.m. on KFVE 6 and 4 p.m. on ʻlelo 53 and May 18 at 11:30 a.m. on ʻlelo 53. “Road to Runway: Meet the Senior Fashion Design Students” including interviews with the programs, three senior citizens will be rebroadcast on May 3 at 6:30 p.m., May 4 at 1 p.m. and May 5 at 10 p.m. on ʻlelo 53. Without a live event, the fashion show’s production class is unable to raise funds through ticket sales. Donations can be made to support this virtual fashion show and future productions designed and produced by EUH Students of Mnoa. Checks should be made payable to EUH Foundation addressed to: Family and consumer sciences

2515 Campus Road, Miller 110

Honolulu, HI 96822 Follow designer students on Instagram, Facebook or Youtube. This show is an example of EUH Mnoas objectives Improve student success ( PDF ) and Research Excellence: Advancing the Business of Research and Creative Work ( PDF ), two of the four objectives identified in the Strategic plan 2015–25 ( PDF ), updated in December 2020.







