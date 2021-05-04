Troy School Administrators To Discuss Dress Code | New

The Troy Independent School District Board will discuss its dress code for students and the process used to review it at a special meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Troy High School Commons.
The meeting will provide the board with an opportunity to listen to the community and transparency to publicly discuss the student dress code and review process, Troy ISD Superintendent Neil Jeter told the Telegram on Monday.
Discard – who noted that the meeting will also be available for viewing via Zoom at bit.ly/3vDEzYW – said a district committee officially reviews its dress code every three years.
The current dress code has been reviewed and implemented ahead of the 2018-19 school year and needs to be formally reviewed before the 2021-2022 school year, he said. In accordance with past practice, the district student dress code committee will be composed of students, parents / guardians and district staff who characterize the local community.
Jeter said directors and trustees have been invited to submit the names of people wishing to serve on the committee.
Although Troy ISD Superintendent said his district aims to implement his dress code fairly, he did refer to how some policies vary for boys and girls.
Over the years, Texas courts have upheld locally developed dress codes that differentiate dress and dress standards based on gender, Jeter said. There are court cases and even laws pending that could affect dress code decisions in the future. The district will comply with future legislation and applicable court decisions.
In April, Troy ISD was at the height of a local controversy when Maddox Cozart, an 11-year-old boy, was suspended from school for 12 days for his hairstyle choice.
Maddox, a sixth-grader at Raymond Mays College, is biracial. Her father is black and Maddox decided to explore the different hairstyles that many black men wear.
Many children express themselves in their culture through their hair. By having these rules in your dress code, it makes it difficult for anyone to be an individual and express their culture without being disciplined for it, Maddoxs mother Hope Cozart told a board meeting. administration of Troy ISD on April 23.
However, she told the Telegram that campus administrators overturned their decision at the school later in the week.
He went to the ISS for a bit, but then they took it off after three separate people examined his hair which was just the braids and bun in the back … as usual, Cozart said. . They said because it said on the back that everything was fine. But if he does not continue to lie in the back, he will be placed in ISS. So no changes have really been made.
The Troy ISD dress code adopted by members of the Troy School Board currently prohibits boys in grades 2 to 12 from wearing ponytails, bows, buns, or similar styles. It remains in effect during summer school and all school-related events and activities outside of the school year until an updated version goes into effect for the next school year.
The district welcomes working with local stakeholders to revise the dress code for students according to community standards while taking into account current legal standards, Jeter said.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit