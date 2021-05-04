Fox Factory Expands Good Product Offerings For 2021





Press Release: Fox Pilots and pilots can now enjoy Fox performance wherever they go with our expanded line of clothing and accessories. Highlights for men Our soft good men’s line has grown massively with a full range of riding equipment (technical jerseys and shorts), outerwear (from insulating parkas to lightweight windbreakers), flannel options and many new hats and t-shirts. Flannel Heavyday This flannel is built to take a beating, whether it’s battling the cold on a hike, dropping a new engine in your dream vehicle, or setting up camp at sunset. Have fun everyday. – Traditional style with buttons

– Burly fabric and construction

– Woven label and embroidered brand

– Two buttoned chest pockets on the front

– Two colors available MSRP: $ 90 USD / $ 119 CAD

buy now Cruise cabin Whether you’re on the trails or in the city, FOX has you covered with our hybrid shirt / jacket. Low profile metal snaps, DWR treated nylon fabric that stretches when you do – this shacket keeps the elements on the outside, comfort and style on the inside. – Stretch nylon fabric with DWR treatment, brushed interior

– Low profile metal snaps

– Chest and hand pockets

– Western style front and back yoke

– Two colors available $ 100 USD / $ 132 CAD

buy now Henley Overland Sweater It’s rare for a casual sweater to be both stylish and technical, but the Overland Henley manages to do double duty. With a durable DWR coating on the shoulders and elbows, this long-sleeved favorite will keep you comfortable in any environment. – Heather cotton / polyester body with a soft brushed interior

– Durable DWR treated nylon cover on shoulders and elbows

– Discreet buttons and left chest pocket

– FOX faux leather patch

– Two colors available $ 90 USD / $ 119 CAD

buy now Highlights of women We have also expanded our offerings for women. New t-shirts, hoodies and more to give you that trusted FOX edge wherever your path takes you. All Day Hoodie The All Day Hoodie has all the simple, no-frills comfort you crave. Features a drawstring hood and a kangaroo style front pocket for your phone, wallet or cool hands. – Hood with adjustable drawstring

– Screen printing on the chest

– Kangaroo style front pocket

– Two color options $ 70 USD / $ 92 CAD

buy now Textured Sleeveless T-Shirt Go against the grain with the textured sleeveless tee. Comfort and flexibility come together with an easy-to-wear poly / cotton blend fabric and cool screen-printed FOX logos that will stay crisp, wash after wash. – Screen-printed logo on the front

– Screen-printed logo on the back of the neck

– Two color options $ 26 USD / $ 34 CAD

buy now New year, more highlights – FOX hats … we have them! New options to suit any style and flavor you can think of: crisp snapbacks, trendy 5 panels, tech hats for being active and multiple beanies

– A wider selection of FOX t-shirts for men and women

– New Transfer Tech tops use a soft technical fabric with moisture-wicking properties to keep you cool and comfortable on the trails

– More casual options for young FOX reducers

– Full range of outerwear options for all seasons and conditions Discover the complete collection of Fox Factory equipment on shop.ridefox.com

