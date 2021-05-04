Slow fashion challenge aims to develop local Cleveland textile industry | New

Many people have chosen new projects to keep busy while the pandemic stops. But here’s one that’s pretty daring. About 50 people, mostly women, most of Northeastern Ohio signed up for a challenge: to create an outfit, from scratch, using only natural fibers and materials sourced from a department. 250 miles from Cleveland.

It’s called One year outfit and ideastreams Amy Eddings spoke with co-designer Sarah Pottle, also co-founder of Drift Lab Textile Co. in Cleveland Heights, and two attendees, Celeste Malvar-Stewart and Alexa Vicario. Celeste is a Columbus-based sustainable fashion designer with her own label, Malvar = Stewart. Alexa Vicario is an artisan who lives in southern Euclid.

Sarah, this initiative is organized by you and your sister, Jesslyn Boeke, and your group, Rust Belt Fibershed. You advocate a local and sustainable textile industry. Tell me why.

So the textile industry as we know it today is really on a crash course in unsustainability. The industrial practices of the fiber supply chain, where we all wear clothes and get all of our textiles, are really unsustainable. It relies on plastics to create very cheap textile products and labor from overseas and far away, so we can’t make that connection to our clothes and where they come from. And so we sort of accumulate more. And we want more and more and we fill our closets because they’re cheap, but they’re not really cheap. They actually have a very high cost. But this cost does not appear in the price tag. And with Rust Belt Fibershed, we hope to reconnect the people to the origin of their clothes.

Sarah Pottle, left, and her twin sister Jesslyn Boeke prepare to make natural dyes from black walnuts, pokeberries and goldenrod in Cleveland Heights. [Emily Millay]

How do you determine what a fibrehed is?

So a Fiberhed and I’ll sort of explain it as a watershed. So, you know, at my place, if I were to wash my car and the water runs in the driveway and it drains into the little bank by the side of the road. And it flows into the Rocky River. The Rocky River eventually empties into Lake Erie. I am in the Lake Erie watershed. So, it’s a bit like this concept with a fiber.

It’s not a fixed thing, right?

It is, yes. We have chosen this kind of border. And it’s kind of a really rough 250 mile limit because we wanted to be sure that we included people from some of these bigger towns and the countryside, and just, frankly, people who were already interested and we could. get that momentum. .

You have participants not only in the Cleveland area, but also in Cincinnati, Pittsburgh

Erie.

Wow. Detroit?

Yeah, there are people in the Michigan area, yeah.

How does the One Year One Outfit challenge lead you to achieve this goal of creating a bioregional textile community?

What we were trying to do is try to figure out how we can become local. And that means local labor, local fibers and local dyes. Right now, there isn’t really any industrial infrastructure to really allow us to do this. A lot of the processing plants and that sort of thing have gone overseas in terms of natural fibers. But right now we have a lot of people who are interested in the idea of ​​slow fashion, who are thinking about the origin of things, thinking about how to manage their materials better and they needed something to do! We wanted to give them the opportunity to do so.

A pair of black and white mittens knitted by Alexa Vicario. Black sheep’s wool comes from a Karakul-Lincoln cross sheep and white wool comes from a Lincoln-Merino sheep. [Alexa Vicario]

Sarah, you know my next two guests because they are two of the people taking part in the challenge. Celeste Malvar-Stewart has her own clothing business, Malvar = Stewart, in Columbus. Now you have been working sustainably for many years. Why were you interested in this challenge?

I was really drawn to this One Year One Outfit project with Sarah and Jess because I really admired what they are doing with Rust Belt Fibershed. It also gave me this opportunity, a wonderful opportunity, to collaborate with some other wonderful fiber artists. So in my team there are Janette Knowles as good as Xuena Pu. And I really believe that working inside that platform instead of staying within my own brand gives me a really nice, in-depth challenge to create more as a community.

Why has sustainable fashion become your calling?

Starting off as a conventional fashion designer, I did the whole cut and sew technique, which, you know, most conventional designers do. But when I was doing this I created a significant amount of textile waste, which I immediately realized when I produced unique clothes. So I quickly had to learn that I needed to implement a more sustainable approach to my design process, one of which was zero waste, and also work with local sources of fiber, which I was able to really fine-tune here at. Columbus.

Celeste, you chose, as you mentioned, to team up with two other women to create your outfit. My third guest, Alexa Vicario, lives in South Euclid and works alone on hers. Alexa, you describe yourself on Instagram as a hobby collector.

Oh, my God, before that I actually didn’t have a lot of fiber background. I learned to crochet when I was about seven or eight years old. And during this pandemic, I was doing all the things. I was learning to bake sourdough bread. Learn to, for example, walk around the neighborhood, identify plants. I thought that was a whole area that I didn’t know much about. I’ve heard of farm-to-table produce where you can, for example, go to a local farmers market. And I’m like, I really don’t know much about that with the clothes. For example, let me dig in, let me take the time to learn a little more about it.

Alexa Vicario wears her handmade “sheep” woolen mittens. [Alexa Vicario]

What impressed me about following you on Instagram is that you are learning to shoot.

The yarn I’m making, looks like I picked it up at the store. And I’m like, I can’t believe it wasn’t even six months ago that I started doing this. It was just an amazing journey learning how to literally transform something from the back of a sheep and now I can do whatever I want with it.

Alexa Vicario herself learns how to turn raw sheep’s wool into yarn using an Eel Wheel Nano electric spinning wheel.[Alexa Vicario]

A brooch of wool yarn and small bundles, or rolags, of carded fleece from Suffolk-Tunis sheep. Alexis got the pale orange color by tinting it with onion skins and used black beans for the blue. [Alexis Vicario]

Sarah, you manage participants with a wide range of skills and knowledge. How do you keep this together so that people don’t fall apart and burn?

Sort of, to talk about what Celeste said there, you know, when we bring people together with so many different interests and talents and we really allow them to talk to each other and put the structures in place to that, they really manage themselves. We only set up structures to be able to help them participate.

Well be able to see everyone’s creations this fall at Praxis Fiber Workshop in the Waterloo district?

Yeah, in November. Were still working on the details, but it will at least be a static show. I was hoping to co-create this with this cohort of people. So get their input and see how they feel like we can better tell this story that way.