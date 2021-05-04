Fashion
Solve the complex challenges of fashion retail product taxonomy with AI
Online stores can seem easier to manage than physical stores. However, the consequences of mismanaging digital product data and online catalogs can be serious. Ecommerce site visitors should be able to easily navigate your online store catalog and quickly find what they want. Only by providing a good customer experience online will shoppers be able to buy.
According to a Forrester report, “poorly structured retail sites” sell only half as much as better structured sites. There are a number of ways to tackle this disorganization, with simple category classification, better navigation, richer filter options, and straightforward product descriptions.
To better organize your online store and make it easier for people to find the products they want, you need a well-structured product taxonomy. Tracking your taxonomy when generating product data will help you keep product catalogs clean and organized, which will help your users navigate your products easily and buy faster.
What is product taxonomy?
Product taxonomy is a well-defined data structure of categories and mode attributes that supports the method of categorizing, organizing, and systematically classifying items. This is why it is important to understand the products and their meaning in order to present them in a reasonable order.
The most popular taxonomic model of e-commerce is a hierarchy in which objects are first divided into high-level categories (such as men’s clothing or men’s shoes) and then into narrower categories (such as pants, blouses or t-shirts), and end with more detailed subsets and attributes (such as color, pattern, type of neckline, length, etc.). The product catalog is divided according to this type of segmentation, to make it more accessible and to promote logical relationships between the sub-sections.
For example, if the desired product is a long floral green dress with short sleeves, the categorization would be:
Home> Women’s clothing> Dresses> Green dresses (color filter) -> Floral dresses (pattern filter) -> Short sleeve dresses (sleeve length filter)
What is important is that they are realistic and based on knowledge of consumer behavior. A good retailer doesn’t just have a few categories that look appealing. If you don’t organize your product catalog in a way that makes it easy for people to navigate, even the best website design in the world wouldn’t be enough for a good customer experience and sales conversion. Customers should be able to understand your product categories, attribution and descriptions, which allows them easy access to the checkout page.
For online retailers with thousands of items in their catalogs, managing all of this product data is not easy. This comes at the cost of people spending a lot of time manually labeling products with their categories and attribution. Besides being time consuming, this process is also prone to errors, which can lead to a poor customer experience and higher returns.
Product taxonomy and automatic tagging powered by AI
Thanks to the digital revolution and the rise of technologies like artificial intelligence (AI), this manual data entry process can be made up to 90% more efficient with intelligent automatic tagging systems.
Automatic tagging is an artificial intelligence (AI) based approach that eliminates the need for manual tagging of products. It works by examining an image and identifying the characteristics associated with particular keywords, from a predefined mode taxonomy. Using advanced deep learning technologies, these algorithms speed up the labeling process and eliminate the need for human labeling. Auto-tagging organizes and tags images in the product catalog based on their attributes. This is a method of generating metadata for catalog assets.
Retailers can use these e-commerce AI tagging tools to create complete product details, while saving time and spreading time to market. AI-powered automatic tagging streamlines operations, removing crucial manual steps from managing product data and allowing retailers to focus on more critical business decisions.
An automatic tagging engine like the one from Pixyle.ai can make your entire product tagging process smooth and painless, with extensive mode taxonomy. The importance of taxonomy is not just a matter of tags, but also good organization. Companies like Pixyle have also put a lot of effort into generating rich and detailed taxonomies. By having rich product data, retailers improve their filtering options, product discovery, text search, recommendations and sales conversions.
With this kind of automation, copywriters become up to 90% more efficient. And it’s important to note that an AI-based tagging engine like Pixyle.ai can partially automate their work but can’t replace them entirely.
To learn more about Pixyle.ai, visit https://www.pixyle.ai/
