Fashion
Styled by a Child: North Dakota Women’s Network Fashion Fundraiser Begins
You may notice that the locals are wearing unique clothes this week. This is because the North Dakota Women’s Network is organizing a fundraiser for fashion.
“I showed up with a gold dress and jacket and that top hat that made me feel like I was ready to run a circus,” said Katie Aitchison.
This is what happens when you are “styled by a child”. It’s a fundraiser that a group of moms started just for fun.
“So we did it the first year, and then we continued to do it beyond, turning it into a fundraiser. People wanted to donate, and the North Dakota Women’s Network is where my friend was working at the time, ”Aitchison said.
A tradition was born and over the years the event has evolved. We spoke to Executive Director Kristie Wolff of the North Dakota Women’s Network. She tells us that they are now using it to raise funds for several initiatives, one of which is to help attract more women to power.
“Just fundraising is really great for our community. Less than a quarter of our North Dakota legislature is made up of women, but half of our population is made up of women. So gender parity in power is really something important to achieve good results in politics, ”Wolff said.
One of the women who got the ball rolling about it says it’s not only good for her daughter, but it has had an impact on her as well.
“For me, it really leaves me worrying less about how I look or look at things differently,” Aitchison said.
Tess, Aitchison’s 11-year-old daughter, tells us it’s something she looks forward to every year.
“It’s kind of a way I can be creative in my own way. I just want to say I think it’s really fun dressing your parent because normally your parent dresses you. And you don’t have a say in what your parents wear most of the time. It’s fun like that, ”Tess said.
She also tells us that she has a unique style.
“I don’t think I’ve ever done anything very casual. I think I’ve always done high heels and a skirt. A skirt or a dress. I just wanted to make her look pretty, in a way, ”Tess said.
Wolff is also styled this year by her 6-year-old neighbor. She tells us it’s a rewarding experience.
“I really watched her empower her. It was a really really cool thing to see. How the event just empowered her as a young girl, ”Wolff said.
Wolff also tells us that anyone can participate in the event, even adult children.
At the end of the week, the Women’s Network plans to host a virtual fashion show. They hope to pick up on an event in person in 2022.
It’s not too late to get involved, the event runs until Friday of this week. For more information on registration, click on HERE.
