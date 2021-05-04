Fashion
Cool things to buy: 13 Vogue editors share the items they bought
As Vogue editors, we are often poetic about the latest track essentials and home decor treasures, but not all of the items we talk about on this website end up in our closets and homes. Our finds are pleasing to the eye, beautiful to look at, and inspire fun conversation. However, of all of these great things to buy, what did we end up buying? Each month, highlight those special finds that our editors have welcomed into their lives, all of the things that have made us buyers happy.
In April, Vogue the editors were thinking of more than just cupboard refreshments. Sure, typical springtime essentials were a part of our shopping carts (yes, we can’t resist a delicious nap dress, either), but we were also prepping our homes for the happy spring and summer vibes.
In advance, you’ll find out about the cult (often sold out) napkins that a publisher was finally able to grab last month. As another editor reveals where she found a chic setting to hang sheets and textiles on the walls of her new apartment. There’s also a jaw-dropping beauty discovery that will give even the dullest skin a lit glow from within. We round it off with the article our own readers seemed to like the most: Lunyas washable silk t-shirt and short set.
Scroll down to learn more about the items Vogue editors bought in April and can’t stop talking.
Lilah Ramzi, Chief Purchasing Editor
It has been a lifelong quest to improve my tennis skills, but with each passing year the only thing that gets better is my tennis wardrobe. Just picked up this tennis dress from Adidas that looks wonderfully retro. It’s available in navy blue and blush pink, but I went for an antique white color with a green border which I’m incredibly happy with. I will add that if you buy this dress to play tennis, you will definitely need shorts underneath.
Alexis Bennett, business writer
I was never really a huge fan of denim, even before the quarantine. But after spending a little over a year in house dresses, I can’t wait for a change of look. I have found the perfect pair of starter jeans, and have worn them a number of times since purchasing them. My friend, who is also a fashion editor, panicked when she saw me wearing them to a socially distant lunch. Of course, she was also surprised to find out that they were from Zara. They look really expensive, thanks to the structured, slim silhouette and flared finish that isn’t as tight as skinny jeans.
Julie Tong, Senior Commerce Editor
So I’ve only owned one Hill House Home Nap dress since the start of the pandemic, a sleeveless botanical print version called Ellie. Despite the brand’s superstar over the past year, I have resisted buying too many dresses in bulk to keep my wardrobe a bit at bay. However, I eventually took the plunge to add the The Nesli, a short-sleeved version of the Nap dress in black in my closet. I wore it last weekend and can’t remember when I got so many compliments (although keep in mind I’ve been locked up at home all year too!), But I think maybe I should break my rule soon and add a few more to my cart. It’s the perfect LBD for those summer nights to come, with its puffed sleeves, elastic smocked bust and tiered hem, it’s incredibly comfortable to wear all day, yet still dressy enough for a dinner party. Just pair it with a set of layered gold necklaces and hoops, and you’ll have a summer look day or night. The best news? It’s only $ 125.
Clarissa Schmidt, Trade Producer
After a lot case of trial and error, I finally found my holy grail night serum. Farmacys Honeymoon Glow does wonders for my adult acne, scars and eczema. It smells like heaven and I always wake up with natural glowing skin.
Ciarra Loren Zatorski, Associate Market Editor
My sleep patterns over the past few years have been less than healthy with nights of constant sloshing through the sheets and staring at the ceiling, unable to clear my mind. After countless advertisements for this deep sleep pillow spray, I decided to give it a try and I’m completely hooked! Maybe it’s all in my head, but the aroma of lavender and chamomile definitely has a calming effect on the mind and body.
Madeline Fass, market editor
That $ 19 pot is pure gold or in this case, green! I really don’t like wearing foundation, it never fits my skin well, and it’s the perfect product for achieving an even skin tone and naturally smooth complexion without having to add tinted creams to your face. . It’s green to start with and magically becomes your skin tone when you pat it on. Plus, it has SPF bonus points!
Atalie Gimmel, Associate Director of Social Media
Once he hit 50 on the outside, I decided to treat myself to a pair of sneakers. Boring? Perhaps. But it’s the little things. These give the impression of walking on literal clouds, and as far as running sneakers come on, for a category that’s generally pretty boring, there’s something about this design that makes me feel like I’m making a statement no matter how small.
Rickie De Sole, Executive Fashion Director
After a year and a half wearing a steady rotation of blue and black denim, I decided to invest in a pair of white jeans. I chose a pair of classic Frame, high waist and slightly cropped.
Steff Yotka, fashion news editor
I’m trying to cut back on new purchases, but I couldn’t resist the Chopova Lowenas boxy top in impassive fabric. It’s something between a shirt and a jacket; I wore it on its own and over a collared shirt with a ribbon tie, pleated skirt or simple black pants.
Sarah Spellings, Fashion News Editor-in-Chief
I just moved and decided to give Framebridge a try after years of hearing about podcast commercials. I went to the Brooklyn store to have a t-shirt framed and it couldn’t have been easier. Framing textiles is always tricky, but I couldn’t be happier with the product. In fact, I am about to return there to be more supervised.
Chioma Nnadi, Editor-in-Chief, Vogue.com
I’m moving to a new apartment this week and I’m starting from scratch with the interior design. Dusen and Dusens striped napkins have been on my wishlist for a while now and on everyone it seems too, as they seem to be sold out almost everywhere on the internet! Luckily, I was able to grab one of the bath towels while patiently waiting for their fun sets to be replenished. They’re just the kind of summery color I’m looking for to brighten up my bathroom.
Alexandra Macon, editor-in-chief
In need of picking me up, I ordered spring clothes from La Coqueta for my children. I love this Spanish brand, the prints are gorgeous and the quality is top notch. They also ship quickly and come nicely packaged, making them a virtually instant gratification.
And then for me, I pre-ordered an Agua by Agua Bendita dress to have something to wear this summer.
Emily Bukowski, Associate Photo Editor
Inspired by the rugged California landscape, the OZMAs Silk Tee collection in 100% raw silk jersey covers me with a variety of effortless, uplifted basics in earthy tones. This one-shoulder tank top is a real must-have, like the stylish version of my favorite worn-out tee that I never want to take off.
Readers’ Choice
Cute and comfy pajamas were the priority Vogue readers, especially the Lunyas silk shorts and soft t-shirt sets. The bestseller comes in five colors, but the Otium Tan, a Lunyas signature, is a favorite.
