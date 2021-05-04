Versace makes Cody Simpson the face of his men’s eyewear line – WWD





MILAN – Versace has a new face for its line of men’s eyewear. Musician, poet and competitive swimmer Cody Simpson is at the forefront of the brand’s new advertising campaign, promoting new Versace men’s frames with the Medusa emblem on the front and center. Embodying the brand’s signature sensual and fierce spirit, photos show Cody posing in a bathtub while wearing some of the eyewear collection’s key styles, including a new take on the classic pilot shape and a futuristic-looking openwork frame. . “When I was contacted by Versace, I was delighted, I have always admired Donatella [Versace] and iconic Versace style. When she explained the concept for the new Versace eyewear campaign to me, I knew it would work perfectly, ”said Simpson. “I am a competitive swimmer and had been through intensive training before coming to Milan. The images were shot in water, my element. I felt comfortable and comfortable during the shoot, and the photos reflect that. I have always known Versace for its aesthetics and I am proud to be a part of this campaign. “ Simpson, citing the iconic sunglasses Versace created for Notorious BIG, praised the brand’s cool aesthetic. “What I love about Versace is that it’s without excuse. Whether you like it or not, you cannot remain indifferent. It’s something that, for me, also represents my lifestyle, ”he said. “I do what I want to do, I follow my instincts. Some time ago, I published a story in which I said just this: my Instagram account is also a work tool, but I would never post anything in which I do not believe or which does not represent me. What I love about Versace are its many facets and the fact that you can really mold each collection to reflect its personality. Born in Australia in 1997, Simpson, who launched his career as a pop singer, launched his first collection of poetry last year, titled “Prince Neptune”. Simpson has been writing poetry since he was around eight, around the same time he picked up a guitar and won his first school poetry and prose competition at age nine. He was 18 when he started taking poetry seriously, during what he calls his rebellious phase. He quit his first record deal, moved out of his parents’ house, and moved to Venice Beach, spending his days surfing, playing guitar, and writing. Along with his poetry debut, Simpson also released two new acoustic songs. See also: Versace unveils its new flagship product for the home, its range of furniture Versace brings his spring submarine pop dream to Shanghai Versace RTW Fall 2021







