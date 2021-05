Outerwear, minimalism and mountain dressing – WWD

For fall 2021, designers envision a world where protection and comfort are key messages – but Zoom-ready tracksuits are gone. In their place, chic selections of all-knit clothing and bright après-ski-inspired outfits. Trendy duvet coats and quilting effects project cocoon-like weave while adding a touch of jaw-dropping glamor, like Rick Owens’ awe-inspiring couture looks. In fact, the glam puffer jacket is the must-have outdoor piece for fall. The Marni hybrid quilted poncho is an inventive design that allows for dramatic volume while providing ultimate comfort. The 1960s touches at Pucci and Vivetta give a retro grandma’s touch to the quilted look that, when layered over technical pants or a loose leather skirt, the result is modern and cool. Minimalism is updated with a touch of comfort thanks to elongated crew-neck sweater dresses layered over tone-on-tone pants, as seen at Altuzarra and Gabriela Hearst. Brightly colored retro knit jumpsuits combine sensuality and comfort at Courrèges, especially when paired with furry Bogner gloves and Moncler ski goggles. Other designers who have played with comfort from a directional fashion perspective include Marni, Prada and Miu Miu. Key pieces include updated ponchos and ski-inspired designs that play with graphic elements, including those from Chloé and Hermès. But these looks don’t just apply to the slopes: faux après-ski in town is another message for the fall season. The Chanel quilted overalls give an ’80s Courchevel vibe, while the handcrafted Undercover short puffer jackets with knit embellishments feel truly versatile. Furry moon boots, oversized wrap-around mirrored sunglasses, and combat boots are just a few of the accessories that bridge the gap between mountain dressing and a homecoming.







