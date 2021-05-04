Sportswrap: Duke’s women’s soccer wins in double overtime, men’s lacrosse abandons last game of regular season





Sportswrap is your one stop shop for everything related to Duke athletics. Here is our recap for the week of April 27 to May 3. Women's football Duke, No.9, opened the NCAA tournament in style, claiming a 2-1 victory with two of the most beautiful goals you've ever seen. Ole Miss, after knocking down the No.8 seed on penalties, awaits the Blue Devils for the round of 16 at WakeMed Park. -In Adler Lacrosse for men No.2 Duke looked to clinch an outright ACC title on Sunday against No.3 North Carolina, but nine consecutive Tar Heel goals sacked the Blue Devils (12-2, 4-2 in the 'ACC) at home disappointed as co-champions with their archrivals. Duke's star striker Michael Sowers had seven points in the loss. Team head coach John Danowskis will discover his NCAA tournament seed on May 9, seeking the program's fourth national title. -Shane Smith Female lacrosse The fifth-seeded Blue Devils faced fourth-seeded Notre Dame in the first round of the CCA tournament on April 28. With Duke trailing for the entire first half, he managed to equalize with eight minutes remaining. The Blue Devils ultimately fell from 16 to 17 in the final two minutes and now have to wait until May 9 to hear their candidacy for the NCAA tournament. Campbell Lawson Athletics The Blue Devils ended their regular season on a high, with new personal bests and program records filling all day. The 5000m ended the event and Duke shone on both the women's and men's side, as Michaela Reinhart and Josh Romine took first place in their respective events and the Blue Devils took the top three spots in the races. male and female. Next on the schedule for Duke is the CCA Outdoor Championships May 13-15. -Jake Piazza Sports that did not compete this week The Duke softball will face Campbell on Wednesday and play at NC State for four games this coming weekend. Duke baseball has a game Tuesday with William and Mary and will travel to Louisville this next weekend for a three-game series. Women's tennis Duke has won an offer for the NCAA tournament and will face Alabama on May 7 in the first round. Men's tennis Duke received a blanket offer for the NCAA tournament and now has a game with South Florida on May 7. Duke's men's golf waits May 5 to get the official nod for an off-shore bid to the NCAA tournament. The Duke Women's Golf is the No.1 seed and will travel to Columbus, Ohio for the regional ones May 10-12. Duke Rowing has another week off before heading to Clemson, SC for the ACC Championship May 14-15.







