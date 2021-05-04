Chanel plans to host fashion show with guests in July – WWD

LES BAUX-DE-PROVENCE, France – Chanel is announcing the return of physical fashion shows to Paris, with plans to hold an exhibition with guests during the French capital’s Couture Week in July.

As France prepares to gradually lift lockdown restrictions from May 19, the luxury house prepares to host what will be its first show with an audience in nine months. The venue he chose is the Palais Galliera, the fashion museum which briefly reopened in October with a major exhibition on Gabrielle “Coco” Chanel.

“Hopefully other houses will follow suit,” Bruno Pavlovsky, fashion president and chairman of Chanel SAS, told WWD in an interview, as the brand separately prepared to unveil its online cruise collection on Tuesday at 6 p.m. CET.

The Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode, an organizing body for French fashion, has not yet specified the format of the next men’s and haute couture shows in June and July, after several seasons of presentations only online.

Chanel has a privileged link with the Palais Galliera, as the exclusive sponsor of its new permanent exhibition space. The Chanel retrospective was forced to close on October 29 after just a few weeks, with France imposing strict measures intended to curb the spread of the coronavirus. It will reopen from May 19 to July 18, the museum said.

Meanwhile, Chanel is pushing for its competitors to rally again for Paris Fashion Week, after a year in which a number of big brands, including Saint Laurent, Balenciaga and Celine, split to show their own. calendar.

“I hope that everyone will come back to the structure of the official calendar because the strength of Paris lies in its fashion weeks, whether they are for men or women, haute couture or ready-to-wear. I think we have to come back to a little discipline in terms of organization. It is important. We have a federation that is doing a remarkable job, ”Pavlovsky said.

“That doesn’t stop anyone from hosting events elsewhere for the rest of the year,” he added, noting that Chanel was the first to host shows from exotic destinations for its cruise collections.

The house invited a handful of the press and celebrities to attend the filming of the Cruise 2022 show at the Carrières de Lumières, in the village of Baux-de-Provence in the south of France – a place linked to the history of its founder.

Coco Chanel was close to the poet Jean Cocteau, who used the region’s stone quarries as the backdrop for his 1960 film “Testament d’Orphée”, which inspired the collection.

In a high-profile speech before the show, Pavlovsky also addressed the issue of impersonators and explained why Chanel was standing alongside DJ Michel Gaubert, who apologized after showing slant-eyed paper masks on the networks. social media that have been decried as racist by industry influencers. , including Susanna Lau and Bryan Gray Yambao.

Thanks to the COVID-19 crisis, the house has maintained its usual rhythm of collections and shows. While other brands have played with digital formats ranging from video games to mini-films, it has shot catwalks in striking venues such as the Chateau de Chenonceau – sparking a mini trend of fashion shows filmed in French chateaux. .

While advocating a return to “business as usual,” Pavlovsky explained why Chanel hasn’t organized any events in Asia, at a time when luxury brands have rushed to fill the void in live events elsewhere by hosting events. screenings and shows in markets like mainland China, which drive the growth of luxury sales.

“We will of course have events in China – I think it’s important – but we see them differently. What works well for us in China is one-on-one interactions with our clients based on the content that we have developed, with our local celebrities. It may be less visible, but it has a more targeted impact, ”said the executive.

“As soon as possible, we will be present in Asia, China and Japan, historically important markets for us. But it is extremely unlikely that we will organize a fashion show in Asia before the end of the year, ”he said, noting that Chinese authorities have indicated that they do not plan to reopen the borders until New Year’s Eve. Chinese year in 2022.

“We have learned to work differently and I will say that we do not miss it. The quality of our relationships with our customers is what matters most, ”said Pavlovsky.

Nonetheless, at a time of heightened sensitivity to anti-Asian hate crimes, Chanel decided to continue working with Gaubert, who imagined the soundtracks for his shows since 1990 and was present on the set at Les Baux-de-Provence.

Gaubert came under heavy criticism for posting a video on Instagram last month of a private dinner where guests could be seen holding offensive masks as one person shouted, “Girls from Wuhan, wahoo.”

He later took note of what he called a “reckless and stupid” message and added: “I am extremely sorry for this lack of dignity, especially in the times we are going through now. Asian hatred is not acceptable and I condemn it like any other hatred. “

Pavlovsky said that while Chanel did not tolerate any form of racism, she accepted Gaubert’s apology.

“Michel is a talented man who is very respectful of others, and he apologized for his actions. He is mortified because he never intended to offend anyone. He’s a longtime partner of the house, and you don’t give up on a partner because of an incident, ”he said.

“We know Michel well. He is a good man with real values, so there is no reason for us not to continue our collaboration with him, which dates back several years, ”he added.

Told of rumors that Chanel is interviewing other designers, Pavlovsky reiterated his confidence in artistic director Virginie Viard. “The more time goes by, the more convinced I am that Virginie is the best for Chanel,” he said of Viard, who worked alongside Karl Lagerfeld for more than three decades until his death in 2019. .

Pavlovsky hinted that the company’s annual results, which are expected to be released around mid-June, will reflect rtw’s strong performance, thanks to the company’s efforts to engage local customers in the absence of global tourism, using a mix of public and private sectors. digital content.

“More than ever, the Chanel silhouette anchors the brand. It’s extremely important to us, and Virginie is doing it extremely well, ”he said.

Pavlovsky criticized competitors, especially Saint Laurent, for showcasing similar looks in their collections. Saint Laurent’s fall 2021 collection, unveiled last week, featured a plethora of tweed suits.

“How sad to see a brand like this parasitize another brand. Saint Laurent is a wonderful brand. I think it’s a shame that you don’t write your own story and have to mop up someone else. But customers will not be fooled. Customers will decide which brand makes the most beautiful tweed jacket. I’m not too worried, ”he said.

Chanel hopes its growing efforts to produce sustainable fabrics will further appeal to its luxury clientele. The cruise collection includes four eco-responsible tweeds, the first of their kind, made by Lesage with the manufacturers Act 3, Denis & Fils and Vimar, the Italian line that Chanel acquired last year.

In all, 28 of the 78 looks contain over 70% GOTS or GRS certified threads. This is up from 14 of 51 in the same period last year.

The Global Organic Textile Standard is a textile production certification that limits the use of bleaches, dyes and other toxic chemical inputs during the textile production process. The Global Recycled Standard defines requirements for third party certification of recycled content and chain of custody.

“GOTS certifies that the materials come from organic farming, with decent working conditions and respect for the environment throughout the value chain. GRS guarantees a minimum of 20 percent recycled fiber composition in fabrics as well as responsible social and environmental practices, ”Chanel said in a statement.

Opening a tweed sample card that detailed the makeup of nine separate yarns, Pavlovsky said Chanel not only requires its in-house manufacturers to adapt, but also its external suppliers.

“We have initiated a transformation at the heart of the brand so that we can claim to offer products that are not only the most sophisticated, but also made with materials made in the most sustainable way possible,” he said. “I hope that in the long term, a large majority of our fabrics will meet these new criteria.”

