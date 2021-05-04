11 best dress shoes with heels for little girls in 2021 – footwear news

If you purchase an independently rated product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Looking for the best dress shoes for girls with heels for your little one? Well you’ve come to the right place. Here, we’ve scoured the web and put together a range of overly cute styles that will work for contests, weddings, and other more formal occasions, as well as playing dress up around the house.

They all come with light heels to add a little boost to her look, but not at the expense of comfort. Plus, we’ve made sure to include a good variety of silhouettes that can be paired with different outfits, from classic Mary Janes to T-strap sandals. These shoes are all available in sizes for girls 4 to tall and tall. 12 years old and most also offer toddler sizes.

Speaking of age – if you’re wondering how too young he is to wear heels, we’re here to help, too. We spoke to two podiatrists and two moms with a little insight. Dr Ramona Brooks says to choose shoes with a very low heel and a rounded or square toe. “This leaves more room for the toes – which helps prevent clutter – and prevents blistering from rubbing the shoes. Dr Vera Malezhik agrees and adds that a block heel is ideal because it is easier on the foot. “A shorter heel reduces pressure on the forefoot, reducing the risk of injury.”

Meanwhile, New York mother Kat Javahershi said her 7-year-old daughter picked her first pair of heels when she was just two and has been wearing them ever since. “I always tell my kids, ‘We do what’s right for us and we don’t care what other people think,’” she explained. “Kiana is a child – she wouldn’t wear heels if she didn’t really like them or if they felt uncomfortable. She loves them and I make sure she understands that she needs to wear more appropriate shoes for school, sports and the playground.

Another mom, New York-based lawyer Jessica Rothman, shared a similar sentiment, saying, “I think it’s important to know your daughter and make a decision that’s right for you and you as a mother. .

When pulling the options, we considered not only style, but also comfort and safety. In our search for the best dress shoes with heels for girls, we looked for pairs with beneficial features like memory foam cushioning for added comfort, perforated insoles to help keep feet cool and non-slip soles to keep your floors on track. Each option also includes an ankle or vamp strap that can be adjusted to ensure an ideal fit and prevent feet from slipping out of the shoe as they move, which can cause a potential accident.

Read on to shop our carefully curated selection with picks from popular brands like Steve Madden, H&M and more.

Kenneth Cole Sarah Shine Dress Heels

Kenneth Cole’s Sarah Shine dress heels feature a glittery glitter synthetic upper and a unique and intricate design at the ankle. The closed-toe style is also based on a block heel with a lightly padded footbed and non-slip soles.



CREDIT: Courtesy of Macy’s

BCBG Hillary metallic sandals

The toe strap of these BCBG Hillary metallic sandals is adorned with festive pink sequins while the rest of the shoe features a shiny silver metallic finish. Underfoot, the sockliner provides comfortable cushioning and a thick, wide heel provides additional stability for young people.



CREDIT: Courtesy of Macy’s

Rachel Kids Little Brittany Sandals

These straps with block heels Rachel Kids Little Brittany Sandals are dressed in white patent leather and secured with a floral appliqué at the toe. The open toe style is also designed with a lightly padded footbed and ankle strap closure.



CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

Badgley Mischka Giselle Studded Shoes

Badgley Mischka Studded Giselle Shoes features a metallic faux leather upper covered with delicate rhinestones and an Orsay silhouette with a rounded closed toe. Equipped with a buckle ankle strap, they are available in silver and gold options.



CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

Nine West Kids Aiza Mary Jane Pumps

Available in black patent as well as in silver and gold metallic leather, Nine West Aiza Mary Jane Pumps for Kids are set on a chunky block heel with a sparkle finish for a little extra sparkle. Lightly cushioned and easily adjustable via the upper strap, a rhinestone-embellished buckle and glitter sole complete the look.



CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

H&M glitter dress shoes

Little girls of all ages will surely love these H&M glitter dress shoes, which are topped with a gold mesh bow and shimmering star at the front and stamped with an adorable unicorn graphic on the baby pink faux leather-lined insole. Instead of a classic buckle closure, they are designed with a hook and loop velcro strap for seamless on and off.



CREDIT: Courtesy of H&M

Steve Madden Jclass Heeled Sandals

These sandals should keep little ones happy on their feet while padding for hours. Steve Madden Jclass Heeled Sandals boast strands of sparkling rhinestones along the upper and are available in blush and silver finishes. The strappy silhouette features an adjustable ankle strap that allows for a custom fit, as well as a memory foam footbed for comfortable steps.



CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

Lucky Top Apple Mary Janes

This grown-up look is perfect for little girls who want to emulate mom’s style. Apple Mary Janes from Lucky Top feature iridescent rhinestones encrusted with a sparkling mesh upper. The round toe style has a low heel, lightly padded footbed, and a supportive vamp strap. In addition to black, they are also offered in silver and champagne.



CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

Olivia K Sandals

Another soft and open style, Olivia K T-Strap Kitten Heel Sandals Features a thin ankle strap, padded footbed, and non-slip soles for stability on smooth floors. They also include bow details for a feminine touch and are available in multiple colors, knotless versions, and a few different finishes to choose from.



CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

Nova Footwear Utopia Wedge Heel Mary Janes

A lower style perfect for flower girls, Nova Footwear Mary Janes Utopia Wedge Heels is a great choice offering a versatile outfit. They too feature adorable bow accents and an adjustable vamp strap, plus subtle padding and a perforated sockliner for added breathability. Not in shiny leather? These also come in metallic and sparkly finishes, including a bright red for a Dorothy-like effect.



CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

Heels Nina Kids Cera

A good winter option, Nina Cera pumps for children have a shiny black patent leather upper, closed toe and jeweled ankle strap. Inside, they have a silver metallic leather lining and lightly padded insoles. Meanwhile, the rubberized bottoms provide grip.