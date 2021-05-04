Fendi Inks Joint Venture for Home Collections – WWD





MILAN – Fendi has inked a new business for its domestic line. The Rome-based luxury company is teaming up with Design Holding, jointly controlled by Investindustrial and The Carlyle Group, to create Fashion Furniture Design, or FF Design, which will develop the Fendi Casa business. Design Holding is the majority shareholder in the company, but financial details were not provided. Created in November 2018, Design Holding brings together the design, furniture and lighting companies B&B Italia, Flos and Louis Poulsen. Last month, Design Holding reached a deal to acquire YDesign, one of the leading digital platforms in the United States for e-commerce of high-end lighting and home furnishings. Investindustrial controls the Sergio Rossi shoe brand. Fendi will end its collaboration with Luxury Living, operating through Club House Italia, upon termination of its license at the end of 2021. The new Fendi Casa collection as part of the joint venture will bow in January 2022 and at the Milan international design and furniture fair, Salone del Mobile, next year. The domestic line will be available in selective retail and a network of dedicated shops. In a sign of continuity, FF Design will draw on the creativity of Silvia Venturini Fendi, artistic director of accessories and men’s clothing at Fendi, who has always supervised the house line. (Kim Jones was appointed artistic director of Fendi’s couture and womenswear collections in December of last year). Alberto Da Passano, former president of Fendi for Europe and the Middle East, has been appointed managing director of the new company effective July 1. Serge Brunschwig, President and CEO of Fendi, said the company was pioneering “the first fashion house to expand into the world of design in 1987” with a home collection, started by Silvia Venturini’s mother. Fendi, Anna. The manager defined the company as a driving force to “enter a new era for the brand” and praised the “unique expertise” of Design Holding. “This new project, in collaboration with one of the biggest fashion houses in the world, makes us very proud,” said Gabriele Del Torchio, President of Design Holding. “Working with an Italian fashion house synonymous with quality, experimentation and creativity, which admirably combines tradition and modernity, will give our Group the opportunity to develop and further consolidate its presence in international markets. The class and style of Fendi products, combined with Design Holding’s leadership in the design market, will make it a winning partnership. “ Palazzo Fendi in Rome was inaugurated in 2016, which in addition to an extensive store includes the company’s first boutique hotel, the Fendi Private Suites, also furnished with the brand’s hospitality line. There is a Fendi Casa store in Via Durini in Milan, the city’s street dedicated to design and furniture, a unit in London at Harrods and one in the Design District of Miami. In July of last year, Lifestyle Design (Poltrona Frau Group), together with Haworth Inc., acquired the famous Italian furniture and interior design company Luxury Living Group. The transaction was completed through the Italian subsidiary of the Michigan-based company, Haworth Italy Holding, while Luxury Living Group operates under the Lifestyle Design division, with brands such as Cappellini, Cassina, Ceccotti, Dzine, Karakter, Janus and Cie. , Lighting and Poltrona Frau. For the past 30 years, Luxury Living has produced and distributed premium designs under license agreements with Bentley Home, Trussardi Casa and Bugatti Home, recently adding Versace.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos