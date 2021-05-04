Ryerson University accused of muzzling fashion program in photo of Suzanne Rogers Trump

A photo posted to social media with a university benefactor and controversial former president, a post from the college program’s social media account bearing his name, and the university’s subsequent retraction, put the University Ryerson in hot water after accusations of muzzling free speech while favoring those who donate.

The controversy began over the weekend after a photo was posted on Suzanne Rogers’ Instagram account, featuring her family posing with former US President Donald Trump at his resort town of Mar-A-Lago. In addition to raising eyebrows in the media landscape, it also caught the attention of Ryerson University’s fashion program.

Various branches of the Rogers family, through their philanthropic organizations, have a habit of donating millions to Ryerson, including $ 1 million to the Edward and Suzanne Rogers Foundation Fashion School. The university responded by naming many buildings and programs for them, including the Suzanne Rogers Fashion Institute.

The story continues under the ad

Read more: Ryerson School of Journalism principals resign amid calls to fight racism

In recent years, the fashion school, under the leadership of its outgoing president Ben Barry, has made a name for itself for being inclusive and socially aware. His social media account on Instagram confirmed this in his posts.

But a message in response to Rogers Trump’s photo was a step too far for the university.

He invited Suzanne Rogers to have an open dialogue with faculty, staff and students about the often detrimental effects Trump and his supporters have on members of the fashion industry. The post noted that many members of the industry are from marginalized communities, including black, brown, disabled, Asian, trans, indigenous and queer people.

Read more: Trump’s Florida club Mar-a-Lago partially closed following COVID-19 outbreak

This post was abolished shortly thereafter and replaced by one from the university, moving away from rhetoric. He said Ryerson did not endorse the statement and we don’t believe social media is the appropriate platform to judge the actions of others.

The statement also said the problem with the fashion school post was that it suggested it was published by the university, when in fact it was not.

The story continues under the ad

Barry shared the college’s statement on his private Twitter account, adding that the words were not his.

His response has students past and present at Ryerson and the fashion school raising concerns that the university is muzzling the program in favor of its wealthy donors.

These are @RyersonU the words are not mine. – Ben Barry (@DrBenBarry) May 1, 2021

Tyler Griffin followed Barrys’ influence in fashion school and his foray into safeguarding the social commentary he preaches. The editor of the Ryerson publication The Eyeopener said where his university often stumbled, Barry followed.

Trend stories Proud Boys Canada says it was never a ‘white supremacist’ group, dissolves

NACI recommends injection of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 for adults 30 years and older, according to preferred mRNA

I’ve really never seen a program be so outspoken and unapologetic about integrating equity, diversity and inclusion initiatives, Griffin said, adding that Ryerson had benefited from this approach.

The story continues under the ad

It’s really kind of putting fashion school on the map and giving them a brand that I wouldn’t say they had before.

Griffin noted that the university had previously given the fashion school the freedom to delve into politics, including Trump, and seemed to have been swayed this time only by the mention of its prolific donor.

Ryerson University said a series of posts on its official fashion school account had not been sanctioned through official university channels.

Submitted: Tyler Griffin



It never seemed to be a problem and the fact that it was an official Ryerson account never seemed to be a problem, Griffin said.

It was always like; it’s their brand, it’s what they do well, it’s their program.

Some students at the fashion school believe the university did not make a mistake in cracking down on the social media account, but also missed an opportunity.

The story continues under the ad

Fashion communications student Isabella Papagiannis said many students would have appreciated the opportunity to hear Rogers in Trump’s photo.

I think a lot of students would have liked to see that so that they could kind of push it into their minds, she said.

Read more: Judge orders Ryerson University to transfer withheld funding to student union

And [ask her] as a person who supports inclusiveness and diversity and also provides funds for all of these places and also sees yourself as a philanthropist, how can you pose with someone and believe in these policies? said Papagiannis.

Others like Charlotte Carbone, a former queer Asian in fashion school, said they believed it was on Rogers to support her actions.

Deception includes racism, xenophobia, sexual assault and white supremacy, she said.

So to be so openly okay with that, with the great leader of Trumpism, is not OK for someone who is supposed to be a leader in a school who claims to be the champion of inclusion and diversity. .

The story continues under the ad

Neither Suzanne Rogers nor the Edward and Suzanne Rogers Foundation responded to interview requests.

















3:42

Biden jokes about Trump, expects to run for re-election in 2024





Biden jokes about Trump, plans to run for re-election in 2024 March 25, 2021

