ASOS and Fashion-Enter Ltd. partner with Kornit Digital to

DUESSELDORF, Germany, May 4, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – Kornit Digital (Nasdaq: KRNT), the global market leader in digital textile printing technology, today announced that online fashion retailer ASOS and its supplier Fashion-Enter Ltd. Kornit Presto to explore future opportunities offered by on-demand manufacturing.

Kornit Presto is the most advanced one-step solution for direct-to-fabric printing, enabling Fashion-Enter Ltd. quickly deliver small series of test and repeat products on behalf of ASOS. These production capacities will enable ASOS and Fashion-Enter Ltd. print designs on multiple fabrics with the push of a button, thanks to a low impact production process that does not waste water and speeds up production speeds by eliminating typical dyeing processes.

The adoption of innovative new technologies like Kornit Presto is vital if we are to reduce the impact of fashion throughout the supply chain, in line with the goals of our Fashion with Integrity program, says Simon Platts, director of the responsible sourcing at ASOS. The streamlined printing and workflow allow us to explore the full potential of this innovative technology, further improve our ability to respond quickly to seasonal changes in demand, and implement more efficient and cost-effective production processes. low impact.

The future of fashion will be driven by e-commerce and a more conscientious consumer, one who demands unlimited means of self-expression and who will only buy with brands that live up to their values, says Chris Govier, CEO from KDEU. Kornit Digital is the technology partner of brands that want to meet these needs and work for a more ethical textile industry through the adoption of on-demand digital production, and we continue to invest in technologies, alliances and education to achieve this goal.

In Kornits’ digital pigment-based textile production capabilities and efficient workflow solutions, Fashion-Enter Ltd. sees an answer for brands that meet the needs of today’s consumers, while reducing inventory waste and improving supply chain management and garment quality.

We’ve worked with ASOS since 2008 and understand their commitment to quality ethical production and fast response fashion, says Jenny Holloway, CEO of Fashion-Enter Ltd. In collaboration with ASOS and Kornit, FEL will develop a new product in-house. micro-factory concept offering an innovative interconnected fashion world, which has the capacity to remove the waste, risks, limitations and pollutants of current obsolete batch production. Our designer clients of our Fashion Studio services will also benefit from a fully integrated design service with the Presto printer incorporating a one-piece workflow, further pushing the boundaries of consumer voice for a seamless mode of speed of response. We envision this unique collaboration as a major change in fashion today creating a new ethical and sustainable fashion community.

About Kornit Digital

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ: KRNT) develops, manufactures and markets industrial digital printing technologies for the garment, apparel and textile industries. Kornit provides complete solutions, including digital printing systems, inks, consumables, software and after-sales support. Market leader in direct-to-garment digital printing with its exclusive environmentally friendly NeoPigment printing process, Kornit directly responds to the changing needs of the textile printing value chain. Kornits technology enables innovative business models based on web-to-print, on-demand and mass customization concepts. With its immense experience in the direct-to-garment market, Kornit also offers a revolutionary approach to the roll-to-roll textile printing industry: digital printing with a single ink on multiple types of fabric without process. additional finishing. Founded in 2002, Kornit Digital is a global company, based in Israel with offices in the United States, Europe and Asia-Pacific, and serves clients in more than 100 countries and states around the world. For more information, visit Kornit Digital at www.kornit.com.

About ASOS

ASOS is an online retailer for fashion lovers around the world, with the goal of giving customers the confidence to be who they want to be. With its industry-leading app and mobile / desktop web experience, available in ten languages ​​and in over 200 markets, ASOS customers can purchase a curated selection of 85,000 products, from 850 of the world’s top and local third-party brands. and its mixture. house brands ASOS DESIGN, ASOS EDITION, ASOS 4505 and COLLUSION. ASOS aims to provide a truly seamless experience for all of its customers, with an increasing number of different payment methods and hundreds of local delivery and return options, including next day and same day delivery, shipped. from the state of the art distribution centers in UK, US and Germany. ASOS websites attracted 280.4 million visits in December 2020 (December 2019: 233.8 million) and as of December 31, 2020, it had 24.5 million active customers (December 31, 2019: 21.7 million ), of which 7.6 million were located in the United Kingdom and 16.9 million were located in our international territories (December 31, 2019: 6.7 million in the United Kingdom and 15.0 million internationally).

About Fashion-Enter Ltd.

Fashion-Enter Ltd. is an award-winning social enterprise that works closely with the GLA, the Welsh Government, Haringey Council, Islington Council and Leicester City Council to deliver innovative skills programs. Providing qualification levels 1-5, Fashion-Enter Ltd. is the first ESFA approved training provider to incorporate the latest technology into its learning program in the context of its SMETA and Fast Forward approved factories. Fashion-Enter Ltd. began training in 2008 following a grant from ASOS for a sewing academy and garment manufacturing in 2010 after receiving additional funding from ASOS.

