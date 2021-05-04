Upcycled by Miu Miu reveals Capsule’s collaboration with Levis – WWD





Towards the end of 2020, Miuccia Prada launched the Upcycled by Miu Miu project; to launch 2021, the brand is giving new life to pre-loved denim in collaboration with Levi’s. Much like the first collection, which included 80 bespoke vintage dresses reimagined and fashionably restored by the brand, the Upcycled by Miu Miu x Levi’s capsule features iconic Levi’s denim silhouettes, reshaped with the signature Miu Miu sparkle treatment. and shine. For the Upcycled by Miu Miu x Levi’s campaign, the brand called on Johnny Dufort to photograph a talented set of Miu Miu muses: actress Emma Corrin and models Lila Moss, daughter of Kate Moss, and Georgia Palmer. Most recently known for her portrayal of Diana, Princess of Wales in Netflix’s “The Crown,” Corrin dons a puff-sleeve, hand-embellished duchess-satin trucker jacket and a classic blue 501 denim look; Moss wears a fully embellished number, and Palmer sports leather dividers, all of which show off the collaborative play between masculinity and femininity. The capsule features 501s and Levi’s men’s trucker jackets from the 1980s and 1990s (straight from the Levi’s archives), personalized with hand-embellished crystals, leather patches with Art Deco-inspired intarsia designs , pearls and allover rhinestone embroidery. Men’s 501 jeans are long or cut to the thigh, while trucker jackets feature iconic puffed sleeves and frilly white lace collars. Levi’s iconic backpack also receives the Miu Miu treatment, featuring both brands’ logos embossed on a light pink patch (in addition, a specially ordered Miu Miu carry bag features an embossed Levi’s logo). “There are no two identical pieces in the collection. Reimagined through the Miu Miu lens, the life of clothes worn and loved in the past is extended, refreshed – renewed, ”said Miu Miu. As each piece is uniquely personalized, the price ranges from $ 980 (a fully embellished look was noted at $ 5,800). Additionally, the revamped vintage collaboration will be available in limited quantities – 1,000 pieces distributed worldwide in all three original silhouettes. The capsule collection will be available mid-May in London Selfridges and Shanghai IAPM; at Dover Street Market LA from May 24 to June 6, in 18 selected Miu Miu stores and on the brand’s e-commerce.







