Readiness roundup: Lady Hurricanes clinches 5-AAA title in dramatic fashion





With the District 5-AAA regular season championship – and district tournament seed – in play, it took East Hamilton and Soddy-Daisy two more innings to decide on a winner. After a scoreless game in the top of the ninth, the Lady Trojans pushed a run early in the inning, but East Hamilton responded in the home half with a two-run homerun from Syerra Rogers for the spectacular 2-1 victory. Rogers also picked up the pitch victory, scattering five hits and striking out 16 for the Lady Hurricanes (20-6-1, 11-1), who only had two hits against Lady Trojans starter Taylor Lloyd, who retired 13. Hope Ingle had three hits for Soddy-Daisy and Makayla Perez also had a pair of hits. Photo gallery East Hamilton vs. Soddy-Daisy View 15 Photos BASEBALL * Whitwell 5, Grace Academy 4: Senior lead hitter Trevor Davenport streaked a single draw at centerfield in the 12th inning and Dakota Morrison followed with an RBI stroke for the home win – a regular season final that lasted four hours. “This victory got us all to work together. It wasn’t easy, but we ended up getting the job done,” Davenport said. “This win will definitely stay with me. So many different guys did their job and winning our last home game meant the world to me.” Morrison and Hunter Cookston both had three hits for the Tigers who executed their bunts the entire game. Senior Zach Scissom took the replay victory while Cole Burns also stood out at home plate with two hits and an RBI. “Coming this year, only five players on the team had college baseball experience,” Whitwell coach Heath Thacker said. “They all got together tonight and found a way to fight and get this win. It was a great moment for a lot of our guys. The fruit of their labor has paid off tonight.” Grace Baptist starter Caleb Adams shot eight solid innings and struck out eight and also hit a home run inside the park to take a 4-3 lead in the 12th. Noah Bastian also stood out on the court and on the mound for the Golden Eagles. * Marion County 9, Sale Creek 7: Nathan Hoback had three hits for the Warriors while Bryce Weeks led in four. Jakob Elrod had three hits for the Panthers, who allowed an expensive four runs in the second and fourth inning. * Bradley Central 7, McCallie 1: Dakota Peace and Cooper Casteel each had two hits while Daniel Cox led two runs for the Bears. Casteel took the victory over the mound by allowing a run in three innings. Kyle Berry went 2-for-4 with an RBI for McCallie. * Notre Dame 2, CCS 0: David Brownlee had two hits while Mith Grannan drove in a race for the Irish and also struck out three hits. Ryan Eiselstein also pitched 3 1/3 shutout innings for the Fighting Irish. Cole Headrick went 2-for-4 for CCS. SOFTBALL * Silverdale Baptist 14, CCS 1: Emry Masterson, McCade Cooper and Bentlee Stiner all led in three runs while Katie Willoughby struck out eight in five innings with a one-shot. * GPS 8, Boyd Buchanan 7: The Bruisers scored six points in the third to help provide the difference as McKamey Bratcher and Emily Leinberger each tripled. Boyd Buchanan had six more hits while Izzy Messer drove three and hit a homerun with Presley Williamson.

