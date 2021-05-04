Instagram is launching a new fashion magazine, and more!





Read today’s dose of intel chic here … Instagram launches its first digital fashion magazine Additional! Additional! Instagram has just released the first issue of its new digital magazine, Instagram Insider. Revealed during an “Instagram Presents: Fashion & Beauty Edition” panel hosted by Eva Chen last week, the title aims to inspire IG users on the latest trends. Instagram Insider: Fashion & Beauty Issue rightly focuses on fashion and beauty, covering topics like tacky beauty, Latin American fashion designers, and the best picks in its Shopplus process to get that blue check mark!) . You can check out the ‘zine for yourself today on Instagram’s Blog. ThirdLove Calls On ANTM’s Nigel Barker For New Star Search Clothing brand Intimates ThirdLove is looking for their next campaign star and it could be you! On various social media platforms, their “Everyday Woman Model Search” has begun, inviting women of all ages, shapes, looks and more to represent the brand in a future campaign. “Recognized Fashion Photographer” (!!) Nigel Barker will also be a leader of the selection committee and the winners will surely be photographed by the best in the business! Vanessa Bryant’s “Mambacita” line pays homage to Gigi Vanessa Bryant honors her late daughter Gianna “Gigi” Bryant, who tragically lost her life in a helicopter crash alongside her father Kobe in January 2020. On the occasion of her daughter’s 15th birthday, Bryant posted a unisex tie-dye clothing collaboration with accessories brand Dannijo, according to Popsugar. All profits from the sweatshirt are sold individually or as sets with matching kids and adult sweatpants and masks go to the Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation (“Mambacita” is featured in bright pink and red letters in entire collection). For now, the entire collection, which ranges from $ 24 to $ 332, is sold out, but you may receive notifications when they become available from Dannijo. website. Dany Garcia launches his first GSTQ fashion collection Businesswoman and CEO Dany Garcia has just released her first fashion collection. GSTQ, Garcia’s newly launched brand (short for “God Save the Queen”), focuses on polished parts that are effortless, modern and versatile. That makes sense, given his business background as the owner of the XFL and the visionary behind brands like VOSS, ZOA Energy, and Under Armor’s Project Rock line. Clothing ranges from V-neck jersey to a chic wrap sweater and heavily draped hooded jumpsuit, all in an elegant palette of blues, greens and pinks in black, gray, cream and tone on tone. The offer is available in sizes from XS to 3XL, ensuring style for everyone. You can shop the 42-piece collection, which ranges from $ 48 to $ 285, on GSTQ website today. Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us onFacebookandInstagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.







