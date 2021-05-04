Holly Willoughbys This Morning outfit today: Where to buy her blue floral dress

Whether you are personally struck by her style or not, there is no denying that Holly WilloughbysThis morningthe outfits have become as much of a talking point as any of the stories featured on the show itself and today is no exception.

Following last week’s selection of #hwstyle high street dream picks, where we saw the presenter go for a striped pencil skirt from Zara and a colorful mini dress from La Redoute, Holly today went for a different ensemble. inspired by spring, although from a brand that a little more expensive.

With warmer weather on the horizon, the Hollys outfit is a nod to the brighter days ahead as she’s gone for a fun floral midi dress from cult fashion label Rixo.

Since its launch in 2015, Rixo has quickly grown intothedestination for those looking for a trendy mid-priced dress with its signature blend of vintage details and vibrant patterns. The Hollys outfit today, a sky blue dress with a white floral pattern embodies Rixos’ cool and coveted retro aesthetic.

The dress is a wardrobe staple for spring, as now we can start to meet friends and family outdoors. But, due to the popularity of presenter outfits, we expect them to sell out quickly.

Read more:

So if you want to recreate the look, here’s how to get your hands on the outfit before it’s gone.

You can trust our independent roundups. We may earn commissions from some retailers, but we never allow this to influence choices. These revenues help us fund journalism through The independent.

Where does Holly Willoughbys’ outfit come from and where can I buy it?

Today, Holly Willoughbys’ outfit is the fashion publisher’s favorite Rixo’s Izzy dress, priced at 305.

With a bright floral print, this is a master class in spring dressing and a worthwhile investment if your budget can stretch.

< style="display:block;padding-top:75%"/> (Rixo)

Hollys Pick is a shirt dress with a midi skirt, puffed sleeves and an elegant collar, which makes it ideal for dressing high or low. You can pair it with short heels like Holly for more formal occasions or a pair of sneakers and a denim jacket for weekend walks.

If you fancy a revisit of the original Hollys look, the dress is also offered in a black and white polka dot print (245, Rixo.co.uk).

Buy now

Is Holly Willoughby wearing her own clothes this morning?

Holly Willoughby has a stylist for This morning who works with her to create her wardrobe, rather than wearing her own clothes.

Talk to red in 2020 she revealed that putting together an outfit doesn’t always come naturally for a long time i was pretty ignorant she admitted and although her Instagram feed when she isn’t working says otherwise, featuring a range equally stylish ensembles in our books, which is probably why she turns to the expertise of on-screen professionals.

Who is stylist Holly Willoughbys?

Danielle Whiteman became regular Holly Willoughbys This morning stylist towards the end of 2020, replacing Angie Smith Danielle is a former assistant to Angies, who is now based in Sydney and expecting her first child.

Angie is often credited with transforming Hollys into a national fashion icon in recent years: Holly was open to new ideas, she explained in an interview with YOU magazine. The main thing I wanted to do was give it more color so we tried everything and went from there. I remember she said, I had my kids. I just need to change it.

How does Holly Willoughby do her hair?

Hairstylist Holly Willoughbys is Ciler Peksah, who works with her for This morning and Dancing on the ice, and seems to have well and truly mastered the ultimate wavy blonde bob. Previous products Ciler said it was used on presenters’ hair for this signature swish, including Batiste Dry Shampoo, T3 Curling Clips, and Daily Hair Repair Avedas Damage Remedy (26, Lookfantastic).

Holly is also a Garnier Nutrisse Ambassador, and during the lockdown shared a clip of herself dying her own hair using the Baby’s natural blonde shade of the range, if you want to achieve the same shade.

Where is Holly Willoughby from?

Holly Willoughby is from Brighton, East Sussex, and attended Burgess Hill Girls School. She now lives in South West London with her husband Dan Baldwin and their three children, Belle, Harry and Chester.

Coupon codes

For the latest fashion discounts, try the links below:

Very discount codes

Boohoo Discount Codes

Need to update your wardrobe for the new season? Discover the new In The Style collection by Stacey Solomons

IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions we earn income if you click on the links and purchase the products, but we never allow this to change our coverage. Reviews are compiled from a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.