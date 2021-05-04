Brooks Brothers and Fila Team Up On Tennis, Streetwear Collaboration – WWD

Brooks Brothers is entering the streetwear market.

The brand is teaming up with Fila for a limited edition tennis-inspired collection that will launch today. Brooks Brothers x Fila clothing, shoes and accessories blend the fashion sensibilities of the two brands and include both streetwear-inspired lifestyle pieces as well as sporty options on the court.

For men, the collection includes the seersucker suit separates in white or striped; plain or graphic polo shirts; button-down oxford shirts; tracksuits; fully zipped jackets; V-neck tennis sweaters and vests with ribbed knit bands; Crew necks and French terry T-shirts.

For women, there’s also a chunky cable-knit tennis sweater dress edged in red and navy blue, as well as a heritage-inspired pleated dress.

Accessories range from ties and belts to backpacks, waist bags, headbands and bracelets, designed with logo graphics and striped details.

All pieces in the collection are co-branded, with the Fila and Brooks Brothers Golden Fleece logos.

In addition to the lifestyle offerings, there is a selection of styles that can be worn on the court, including performance polo shirts, crew necks, shorts, blazers, pants and a sleeveless dress with a collar. . Fila-sponsored tennis players will wear these all-white pieces on the London court in the upcoming tennis season.

In addition to the clothing, the collaboration offers two shoe silhouettes, a Brooks Brothers x Fila Trigate and an Original Tennis LX, both presented in a custom shoebox featuring the same stripes as the clothing collection. The shoes are also dual brand.

Fila has a long history of serving the tennis community and the two companies are long-time partners in the International Tennis Hall of Fame in Newport, RI. It is this shared bond that has led to the collaboration, according to businesses.

To introduce the collaboration, the brands will unveil a film, “Scandal on the Court,” with an offbeat cast that tries to unravel a mystery that took place during a recent tennis tournament, while being donned in pieces from the collection. . The thriller – with Emilia Turnbull as Billie, Daniel Chitra as George and Edwin Louis as Barry – was written and directed by Danny Sangra. The actors were also photographed in character by Annie Lai for the campaign stills.

The Brooks Brothers x Fila collection will be available on both brands’ websites as well as Brooks Brothers stores in New York, Los Angeles, Tokyo and Milan.

Ken Ohashi, CEO of Brooks Brother, said: “We were delighted to collaborate with Fila on this dynamic and unexpected capsule. Our design team and theirs worked closely to capture the legendary legacies of both brands in a bold and modern way. The collection is a playful interpretation of instantly recognizable brand codes such as our iconic stripes, seersucker and iconic ‘Fun’ patchwork shirts, which blend easily with Fila’s distinctive tennis style, innovative craftsmanship and footwear. This type of partnership allows us to show a different side of Brooks Brothers. “

Ohashi added that while the partnership might seem unusual at first glance, Brooks Brothers actually has a legacy in adapting activewear to everyday life. He pointed to the button-down polo shirt, introduced in 1900, which was “adapted from the pinned collars of shirts worn by polo players” as well as the diamond-shaped sweaters he brought to America and which were “frequently worn by golfers in Scotland. “.

Tara Peyrache, Senior Vice President of Marketing for Fila, added, “Fila and Brooks Brothers have a long-standing relationship due to partnerships with the International Tennis Hall of Fame over the years. With undeniable synergy, collaboration was inevitable and it was only a matter of time for it to materialize. This year marks Fila’s 110th anniversary and tennis is at the heart of the brand’s rich history, so we knew it would be a great time to line up. The sport continues to lead streetwear and fashion trends and we were able to tap into our iconic tennis influence for this special collaboration.

Brooks Brothers, which will be celebrating its 203rd anniversary this year, was bought by SPARC, a partnership between Authentic Brands Group and Simon Property Group, for $ 325 million last September. Since then, the new owners have strived to update the business by embracing its heritage and modernizing its image to appeal more to a younger customer.

Over the years, the brand has partnered with others including Supreme, Junya Watanabe / Comme des Garçons and Levi’s, among others.