The fashion designer pursues his dream





Fashion might just be a suit and tie to others, but for Thembisan resident Calvin Nhlenyama, it's all about making a statement. Growing up without proper clothing couldn't stop the 35-year-old's passion for fashion design. Even with her eight years of experience in information technology, Nhlenyama still believed in pursuing her dream in the fashion industry. He believes that as a fashion designer he has to help people make statements through the clothes they wear. "Fashion can be anything, especially something that leaves people curious," he said. Nhlenyama draws his inspiration from his father, who gives him advice on every item he makes. "In addition to inspiring me to do better, my father is my inspiration. When I create new articles, I always want to hear his comments. Growing up in a fashion-loving family helped the desire to follow in their footsteps. "I chose to become a fashion designer because it's a family affair. I used to watch my grandmother knitting doormats and my father worked for a company that made curtains, "Nhlenyama. As most of the small businesses were closed during the lockdown, his business was hit and therefore suffered a great financial loss. "I was unable to deliver items to my customers during the lockdown; it kept me from generating income. " READ ALSO: Shake your feathers with Brainy Birds He hopes the government will implement policies for budding fashion designers in South Africa to help them pay their businesses' rental bills. Regardless of how much foreclosure restrictions have affected the fashion industry, he believes the industry will rebound and fashion designers will have the opportunity to show off their talent. "Fashion will never die. People still like to look good even during the pandemic. " Nhlenyama is proud of the best thing he did for his business, during the pandemic, which is to take precautions. "I was able to meet the foreclosure restrictions, now I'm on the road to recovering from all the financial losses suffered by the business. I'm ready to give it a go, "Nhlenyama said.







