Fashion, space and medicine sewn together by algae

The materials that make up our environment such as steel, plastic, glass and concrete help us in everyday life, but have a detrimental effect on our environment. A greener solution that can help save our environment and change the world is 3D printing, which has been used in medicine and healthcare, in the classroom, for the aerospace industry, the fashion industry, etc. Another solution? Living materials. The idea of ​​harnessing the power of living materials is gaining ground. Living materials are engineered materials composed of living cells that either form or assemble the material itself or modulate the functional performance of the material in some way. The possibilities seem endless with these two technologies, and now researchers are taking the applications of energy, medicine, fashion and space exploration to the next level by marrying the two technologies. Researchers at the University of Rochester and Delft University of Technology report that they used 3D printing to create a new environmentally friendly material from algae.

Their study was published in the journal Advanced functional materials in an article titled “Bioprinting of regenerative photosynthetic living matter. “

“Living materials, which are made by encapsulating living biological cells in a non-living matrix, have gained increasing attention in recent years,” the researchers wrote. “Their manufacture according to spatially defined and mechanically robust models is essential for their optimal functional performance, but it is difficult to achieve. Here, a bioprinting technique using environmentally friendly chemistry to encapsulate microalgae in an alginate hydrogel matrix is ​​reported.

“Three-dimensional printing is a powerful technology for the fabrication of living functional materials that have enormous potential in a wide range of environmental and human applications,” explained Srikkanth Balasubramanian, PhD, postdoctoral research associate at Delft and first author of the paper. “We provide the first example of a designed photosynthetic material that is physically robust enough to be deployed in real-world applications.”

The researchers first started with a non-living bacterial cellulose. “A bacterial cellulose substrate confers exceptional advantages on this living material, including strength, toughness, flexibility, toughness and the preservation of physical integrity against extreme physical distortion. Bioprinted materials have sufficient mechanical strength to be self-contained and can be detached and reattached on different surfaces. Bioprinted materials can stably survive for a period of at least three days without nutrients, and their lifespan can be extended by transferring them to a new source of nutrients within that time. “

The characteristics of the material make it an ideal candidate for a variety of applications.

“For artificial leaves, our materials are like taking the ‘best parts’ of plants the leaves that can create sustainable energy, without needing to use resources to produce parts of plants the stems and roots that have need resources but don’t produce energy, ”said Anne S. Meyer, PhD, associate professor of biology at Rochester. “We make a material that focuses only on sustainable energy production.”

Another application of the material would be photosynthetic skins, which could be used for skin grafts, Meyer added. “The oxygen generated would help restart healing in the damaged area, or it might be able to lightly heal wounds.

The materials can also be used for fashion, which can contribute to the negative environmental effects of the current textile industry. Organic clothing made from seaweed is said to be sustainable and biodegradable. They would also purify the air by removing carbon dioxide through photosynthesis and would not need to be washed, which would reduce water consumption.

“Our living materials are promising because they can survive for several days without access to water or nutrients, and the material itself can be used as a seed to grow new living materials,” said Marie-Eve Aubin- Tam, PhD, associate professor. of bionanoscience in Delft. “This opens the door to applications in remote areas, even in space, where the material can be seeded on site.”

GEN Live recent episode, “Synthetic biology and the future of food, fashion and pharmacyBrought together experts in the field of synthetic biology to discuss the myriad ways the field could impact our health, lifestyles and the environment. This new study joins the list of applications that will pave the way for a future that will not only advance and improve our daily lives and technologies, but also have positive effects on our environment and our planet.

“These bio-prints are regenerative, meaning they can be reused and developed to print additional living materials. The fabrication of living bio-printed materials can be easily scaled (up to 70cm 20cm), highlighting their potential applications as products including artificial leaves, photosynthetic biogarments and adhesive labels, ”said concluded the researchers.