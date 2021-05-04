Fashion
The only detail that will make your summer dresses stand out
The top 20% of our bodies have been given a lot of airtime over the past 12 months, and thanks to Zoom, it has become difficult to imagine our colleagues as anything other than two-dimensional beings who cease to exist beneath them. shoulders. Really, now that those of us who have been able to work from home are taking our first steps, it is high time that the back had its moment in the spotlight. Thanks to the open-back of this season-dress offering, I think we are in for a real treat.
I would say there is nothing more sultry than a halter top dress, whether it’s a simple clue via a keyhole cutout or a dramatic drop that grazes the tailbone. It is a sensational factor in its most elegant form. COS’s sold-out linen dress with scoop back is back for another season, now available in terracotta, navy blue and bright orange. This is the kind of dress that will look just as good in town with sliders and sunglasses as on a bikini for that summer stay.
By Who What Wear, Hannah Almassi swears Lace back dress & Other Stories, which she bought in brown. “There are several panels that act as a sort of relaxed corset around the waist and provide a nice flare in the skirt, and the tie back is delicate but secure enough to go without a bra when you still have a full bust, anyway! ”she explains.
At the other end of the market is Loup Charmant mini back triangle, Bassike is oh-so-chic midi dress with ruffles, and let’s not forget Asceno Linen capri midi dress, the slip-on style that made the rounds on Instagram. Oh, and I can’t do not Mention Rixo’s stunningly beautiful jawbone Anatasia dress, which will be perfect for any weddings you have coming up this summer (just wait until you see the bow tie back). Scroll down to view and shop my full selection of trendy back dresses for the summer months.
Hanna Stefansson in the sold-out COS linen dress from last year. Check out this year’s iteration below.
A cutout knit dress is the perfect style between seasons. Just add cage sandals and hoops.
Hannah Almassi of Who What Wear swears by the puff sleeve dress from & Other Stories.
Shop my selection of open back summer dresses:
& Other stories Open back midi dress with puff sleeves (95)
COS Linen dress with scoop back (69)
ASOS design Mid-length gingham smocked dress with puff sleeves and open back (38)
Bassike Open back dress in cotton poplin (290)
ASOS design Soft Check Open Back Puff Sleeve Satin Midi Dress (38)
Endless summer Meika short dress (58)
Kalita Brigitte long silk habotai dress with low back (755)
Rixo Anastasia printed paneled midi dress (315)
Charming wolf Kitta open-back organic cotton mini dress (328)
Pixie Market Beatrice white linen dress (140)
Gimaguas Isabel cotton-gauze long dress (105)
ascend Capri organic linen midi dress (365)
& Other stories Open back midi dress with puff sleeves (95)
Rixo Pink printed silk crepe de chine long dress (325)
Dodo Bar Or Ally open-back intarsia-knit midi dress (533)
Arket Cotton veil slip dress (79)
Mango Backless embroidered dress ($ 70)
COS Satin slip dress (69)
Pixie Market Black Linen Beatrice Dress (140)
H&M Lace-up back dress (25)
& Other stories Voluminous midi dress with puff sleeves (135)
& Other stories Short jacquard dress with puffed sleeves (95)
Following: The Dress Report: 10 names and trends to watch in 2021
This article was originally published on Who what to wear
Learn more about Who What Wear
