Scottish woman drops six dress sizes as she trades take-out for fakes

A Scottish woman celebrated her thinnest 30th birthday she has ever been by swapping take out for a healthy lifestyle.

Sara Ranstead was unhappy in her teens and twenties because of her height.

But now, for the first time in her adult life, she has reached a healthy BMI weight after going from a size 18-20 to a size 8-10 in 15 months.

Sara, who turned 30 on Sunday, has struggled with her weight her entire life and has already lost a lot of weight.

When she married her husband Stephen, 31, in November 2017, she threw three and a half stones, but even though she looked good she was still overweight and within a year she had done it all over again.

In January 2020, with her birthday marking just over a year, she decided it was time to make some changes in her life.

Sara, from Kilmarnock, said: I was in my teens and 20s being overweight and hating my appearance. I didn’t want to spend my 30s like this.

There was no real trigger for it, I just knew how much better I looked when I had lost weight before and didn’t want to be in my 30s hating my appearance.

She returned to WeightWatchers, (WW) and when she stood on the scale she weighed 14 7lb stones, a considerable weight for her small 5l frame.







But last week she had her last weigh-in at just 8 stones 13 lbs.

She said: My goal was nine stones, but what mattered most to me was having a healthy BMI. For my height, 9 6lb stones was a healthy BMI. I had never had this before. When I got there I decided to lose some more and aimed for nine stones.

Before, she wore loose sweaters to hide her weight, tight-fitting clothes or anything that showed off her stomach was strictly prohibited.

But since the stores were closed due to the lockdown, she was unable to take a shopping spree to look for a brand new wardrobe.

Sara, a collection systems manager, said: We’re going shopping next week and I can’t wait to be there. When you’re bigger, there’s only ever one or two choices of plus sizes. I just hope it’s not the same now on the other end.

Besides sticking to her WW points every day, she discovered a love of exercise.

She said: I feel a lot fitter and can walk for miles.







On my first 8k walk in June 2020, I burned 517 calories. To burn the same amount of calories, I now have to walk seven miles.

Four days a week, she walks four to seven miles, has a personal trainer once a week, and does Joe Wickes workouts twice a week.

And exercise was her savior at the height of the pandemic when she feared Stephen, a nursing home manager, would catch Covid.

Stephen and his team were successful in preventing any outbreaks, but that didn’t stop Sara from worrying about him.

But instead of staying home watching TV and eating while worrying about whether he would come home at night, Sara would walk around for fun.

His only fear is that pubs and restaurants will reopen more temptation.





(Image: Victoria Stewart)



She continued: I haven’t had to worry about this for a year, but after being in this state of mind for so long, I hope I should be able to keep it up.

When she got to the goal last weekend, she treated herself to a piece of rocky road cake.

But she explained: it was the only thing I had. I listen to my body now and if I’m not hungry I don’t feel the need to eat.

“Before, I would have eaten the rocky road and then look for what was going on next.

I used to start each day with good intentions but she would go out the window at lunchtime.





(Image: Victoria Stewart)



But she credits the culinary skills of care home manager Stephens for helping her lose weight by introducing “fakes” instead of take-out.

She admitted: I can’t cook. Stephen does all the cooking. I tell him what I want, the size and weight of the portions and he cooks it.

BEFORE:

Breakfast cereals

Lunch – something from Greggs, Subway or McDonalds

Dinner – a Chinese or a take out pizza or a frozen cooked meal

Snacks – a family size chocolate bar, multi-pack of crisps

AFTER:

Breakfast – cereal but a healthy fries on a Sunday with lean sausage, eggs, potato scones and veggie bacon

Lunch – soup or bagel and fruit

Dinner – a low-calorie homemade pizza, chow mein, stir-fry, spaghetti bolognese and air fried fries

Snacks – popcorn, pretzels, WW bars or fruit