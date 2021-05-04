Why women demand more, better pockets





The clothes come in all kinds of colors, shapes, sizes and styles to appeal to a multitude of people, but there is a group of women who are saying, right now, that there is a big problem that persists for years: lack of pockets. This story began on one of WTAE’s weekend morning news shows. We were talking about a local fashion designer’s new deal with Macy’s, and from there, curiosity grew into a sartorial conundrum. We drove around downtown Pittsburgh to ask the ladies if the lack of pockets was a real problem, and not just a running joke. It’s a men’s jacket, Amber Lasure said as she unfolded the inside pockets of her jacket. “You have pockets everywhere!” says Christina Boroa. You have side pockets, back pockets, then pockets inside that pocket on the side, then a pocket on the side of the pocket on the top of the pocket. That’s too many pockets for you guys! ” “I go out all the time and have to put things in my boyfriend’s pockets!” Kelcie Bartek said. “I don’t think it makes a difference to me,” said Julia Alvarado, who noted that she constantly travels by public transport, so she keeps several pieces of luggage with her. Learn Why designers don’t always put pockets on women’s clothing, we went to local fashion designer Kiya Tomlin, the designer mentioned earlier. We met Tomlin at his workshop / store combo in Etna, PA. It is filled with fabrics, designer models, hardworking women and dresses with no shortage of pockets. When we started talking, we notice Tomlin’s physical position while chatting and wearing one of her dresses: she had her hands in her pockets. “If we can put a pocket in it, we do our best to put a pocket in it,” said Tomlin. “Women want freedom of hands, and I think that goes for something more. The less you have to wear, the less freedom you have.” Tomlin said she believes that with the number of men designing clothes, this could be a possible reason behind the pocket issue. “They think more aesthetically than functionally, and when you have creative women, we can do both,” Tomlin said. But not everyone fully agrees with Tomlin’s point of view, including fashion historian Dr Kimberly Chrisman-Campbell. “There is certainly some truth to that,” Chrisman-Campbell said, “but there are other reasons as well. We can’t blame it all on male designers.” Chrisman-cambpbell argues that designers tend to be more body conscious, which could mean there is no room for pockets on some clothing. “Women have always been more ornamental, they haven’t had a job,” Chrisman-Campbell said. “They didn’t need a lot of pockets. If they were rich, maybe they had servants to carry what they needed, or their husbands would have 12 pockets and they wouldn’t.” She said when some women did work, they had pockets. Eventually, purses and purses would become all the rage, but women like Audrey Glickman are wondering: why have a handbag when your clothes have room for pockets? “We were the oppressed majority with no pockets!” Glickman said. Glickman is a garment keeper; a “pocket protector” so to speak. She contacted Pittsburgh’s Action News 4 after the pocket commentary on our show and encouraged Chris Lovingood to read the book she wrote on pocket equality, which he did. Equal pay, equal rights and other social issues, according to Glickman, pockets play a role. “It’s not just that men are paying for things and they have their wallets in their pockets and women shouldn’t have that because men are going to pay for them and that is already overwhelming women,” Glickman said. Plus, she says women put things, their keys and their money their pockets too; however, if these pockets are not deep enough, they cannot keep cell phones in them. On October 27, 2018, inside the Tree of Life Synagogue, Glickman needed his phone, but it wouldn’t fit in his pocket. “The phone was in the purse on the bench,” Glickman said. “The shooter was over there, the purse was over there, the door was over there, and I went that way. The men had their phones on their bodies. I wasn’t the only woman who wasn’t. not have her phone because the purse got stuck at the crime scene. “ She said when friends couldn’t reach her they thought she was dead. Glickman says if her pockets had been deep enough, she knows his phone would have been there. “If everyone wears a phone, there is no reason we can’t have room for our phones in our clothes. I know this is not the biggest problem humanity faces. currently, but it is a contributing factor to many of these issues. “ The women interviewed for this story and even those who didn’t appear mostly said the same thing: Fashion designers don’t have to reinvent the wheel. Women just want more and deeper pockets.

