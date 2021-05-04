Fashion
How Belts For Guys Can Take Off The Locking Pounds
Men at Spanx? No thanks. This has always been my reaction to belts that limit fat, sculpting tees, and high waisted shaping pants that redistribute your love handles to other, less invasive areas.
But now, after two lockdowns for overdoing the Pinot Grigio and Deliveroo dinners and being a mostly horizontal, gym-phobic guy looking for a quick fix, maybe it was time to rethink. With the end of WFH and the restart of professional and social life, I wanted to dress and ditch my loose H&M sweatpants in favor of a nicely tailored Brunello Cucinelli suit. No time for cardio or a Paleo crash diet: I needed an instant fat relocation solution.
My thinspiration came from an unlikely source Ned Rocknroll, Kate Winslets’ husband. Described by the actress as one of those impossible people you look at and think about, how can you really eat six meals a day and look like that? it turns out that young Ned keeps Jagger skinny himself by eating copious amounts of chia seeds and hanging out in the male Spanx.
So I ordered new Spanx Mens Ultra Sculpt clothes for myself. They were delivered by courier clearly tickled by the prominent logo on the bag. How does it hang? asked the blurb on the box, with the accompanying flyer promising superior control and ultimate crotch comfort.
Ten years ago a man like your reporter, middle aged and shy about the comfort of his crotch, a secret to personal things like his height, would have hesitated to receive a (sorry) package like this. On the Jimmy Kimmel Live in 2010, actor Rob Lowe accused the host of wearing Spanx, causing a look of horror on the face of his comrade, super buff guest Matthew McConaughey. Spanx? How can you?
Fast forward to today and chat show host James Corden openly admits he wears a Spanx bodysuit to look slimmer in the seam. He is joined by other celebrities proudly controlled by the crotch: mogul Richard Branson, actors Jason Biggs and Steve Carrell. And just like that, in much the same way that liposuction, fake tan, liner, feelings and therapy have been fluidized and not ashamed, shapewear has also undergone a very modern de-stigma. Supported by sales in the men’s market, the global shapewear market could be worth $ 6.4 billion by 2024. The founder of the Spanx brand, the American Sara Blakely, is now a billionaire.
My own Spanx trip consisted of donning myself in the toddler sized white Ultra Sculp Seamless Tank t-shirt, my girlfriend laughing uncontrollably as she tried to push my squeaky limbs into a garment from the the size of a chorizo sausage and the ruthless and frankly homoerotic, Cotton boxer shorts. I looked like a hernia patient in an expensive Swiss clinic.
But while a tight chest feeling isn’t normally a welcome sign for a man in his 50s, incredibly, the Spanx flattened my stomach, thinned my side flubber, and encouraged a straighter hold. A look in the mirror confirmed the real PhotoShopping effect. Suddenly I was Superman. OK that works. Maybe Mr Incredible.
I called my friend Teo van den Broeke, styling and grooming director at GQ magazine. Teo sometimes wears Spanx with tailors, because I’m aware of that annoying little bit of stomach that always manages to bulge out where the shirt meets the zipper of the pants. But there are rules of Spanxing, Teo warns: always buy a size or two smaller if you want to see the best results. Wear them only under costumes and for special occasions. And never be tempted to wave them if you’re hoping the evening will end with an intimate encounter. There is nothing less sexy and unworthy, he says wisely, (perhaps from experience) than a man to be prized out of a tight-fitting t-shirt by someone he just came from. meet.
Sign up for the Free Front Page newsletter: Your essential guide to The Telegraph’s daily agenda – direct to your inbox seven days a week.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]