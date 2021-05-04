Reasons why a suit will always be a classic male garment

If you only get your costume out for special occasions, it can be difficult to keep tabs on all the style rules that come with it. Many of them are unspoken and will only be reported to you when you do them wrong.

But there is no doubt that a suit is and always will be a wardrobe staple. To make sure you look your best when donning this classic men’s hare piece from Men’s fashion Ireland, we’ve put together our top tips.

The basics

When it comes to rocking your costume, getting the basics right is the key to a great look. Your belt should be the same color as your shoes to tie up your look. And always wear a tie a shade darker than your dress shirt.

If you are wearing a waistcoat, leave the bottom button undone. Speaking of unbuttoning, consider doing it when you sit down. If you don’t unbutton your combination, you risk ruining it. Before wearing your new costume, remove the seams on the vents on the back. However, leave your pockets alone. If you use them, you can stretch your suit and distort its shape.

The finest points

The devil is in the details and the right details can make or break your look. While you need to master the basics, there are some things you can do to fine-tune your outfit.

If you wear a tie, try to keep it the same width as your lapel. And it should just reach the waistband of your pants or the top of your belt buckle. Your suit jacket should be long enough to cover your zipper and buttocks. The top button of a two button jacket should fall right to your navy. Or the middle button on a three button jacket. When wearing socks, keep them on long enough that no legs are exposed when you sit down.

Savvy style tips

In general, thin ties are considered more modern while wide lapels are more old-school. Unless you are going to a funeral, try to steer clear of black costumes. Instead, choose a charcoal or gray. It will look sleek and modern, while also suitable for any occasion.

For a more on-trend look, the hem of your pants should touch your second lace. However, some people have made a habit of wearing short pants with their costume. But we recommend that you keep it classic.

If you want to forgo a tie, try keeping your shirt collar on the smaller side. In addition, it is best to avoid over-accessorizing. If you already wear a tie and pocket square, put your pin away. Remember, you want your costume to be the focal point of your look.

