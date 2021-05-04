The founders of the French fashion brand Ba & sh share their 10 best summer clothes





Ba & sh campaign

Ba & sh

The French fashion brand ba & sh was founded by friends Barbara Boccara and Sharon Krief and is known for offering luxurious, bohemian ready-to-wear that only asks for summer. Exuding a fun and alluring joie de vivre with petite skirts, ruffled blouses and glamorous flowing dresses (which often feature eye-catching iridescent cutouts and fabrics), this is the brand to wear this summer. And with over 400 retail outlets worldwide and nearly 750,000 Instagram followers, it just shows that many women agree. Ba & sh campaign

Ba & sh

The fashionable duo behind the brand share their favorite clothes and accessories for the warmer times, from strappy sandals to sunglasses and easy-to-wind sundresses. ODETTE dress: I love this dress because it’s effortless and romantic, perfect for summer with its rich hues and shimmering details. < position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/> ODETTE dress

ba & sh

BEE dress: For me, the BEE dress embodies bohemian chic with its lightness and fluidity while being extremely flattering. One of my favorites for the holidays especially in Ibiza! BEE dress

ba & sh

Top EMMA: This top is a wardrobe staple: our modern refresh of the classic white shirt, which pairs with everything from work to weekend, day to night. Top EMMA

ba & sh

CELLY sandals: Our new sandal is designed to be the perfect addition to any summer outfit, we’ve made sure the comfort is there, with a cushioned sole and kitten heel, as well as sexy with the ankle strap. These are my go-to this season! CELLY sandals

HIT

JAMI dress: I’m obsessed with the print on this dress: we all design our custom prints in-house, and it’s one of my favorites we’ve ever made, I find it subtle, feminine and unique. The midi silhouette is easy to dress up or down, and the halterneck design adds a bit of surprise as you turn! JAMI dress

HIT

GOYA dress: I love this A-line silhouette of our Goya dress which is casual yet feminine and I love to wear it with edgy accessories like cropped combat boots or a leather jacket. GOYA dress

HIT

LUCE sunglasses: We just launched the ba & sh glasses and I’m obsessed with this square, oversized style! LUCE sunglasses

HIT

LONY top: The LONY top is one of my favorite pieces, it’s so easy to wear but instantly feels polished thanks to the gathered shoulders and the subtle V-neck. I layer it with a blazer for work and I can wear it with a denim shorts for the day or a long skirt for an evening. LONY top

HIT

PLUME dress: This shade of green is one of my favorite colors right now and I love how easy this casual chic style is to pair with flat sandals or sneakers for the ultimate daytime outfit. PLUME dress

HIT

BASILE narrow belt: One of our best-selling belts that instantly elevates any outfit, the embellished metallic details are amazing. Basile Belt

HIT

See the complete collection on ba-sh.com.







