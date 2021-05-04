Schools in the area have similar dress codes | New





Students at Greater Johnstown High School are protesting the district dress code, alleging the policy is outdated and unfair to female students. Jaydah Favor, a sophomore student, helped organize a protest to address this issue on Tuesday and Wednesday and was also invited by administrators to join a committee to review the rules. Currently, Greater Johnstown’s requirements prohibit “clothing that interferes with learning,” according to the 2020-2021 student manual on the district’s website. This includes tight clothing, those that expose a bare belly, provocative cleavage, clothing that reveals underwear, such as bra straps and boxers and short shorts or short skirts. If a student violates these provisions, they will be asked to change clothes, the code says. In addition, hats, caps and balaclavas are prohibited as well as clothing that advertises or involves illegal activities, objectionable images, obscene language, double-meaning and the consumption of alcohol, drugs or tobacco. Other junior high schools in the region follow similar codes: Conemaugh Valley: Shorts and skirts should be loose and of appropriate length. Underwear should be covered and there should be no exposed stomachs, camisoles, off-shoulder shirts, low-cut or plunging necklines, open-skinned shirts, slippers, pants that are too sagging or rolled up. Tops should be at least three inches shoulder width apart and appropriate footwear will be worn. Suggestive slogans and the decoration of symbols on clothing are not permitted, as is any style of dress that would create a risk to the safety or health of anyone. Teachers and coaches can establish any rules and regulations they deem necessary for the safety of all students. Hats, headwear or face, coats and blankets are also not allowed. Forest Hills: Prohibited outfits include items such as sleeveless tops, tank tops, spandex or cutout sweatshirts, sleepwear, short shorts, jeans with excessive holes, coats, slippers, tops transparent, exposed underwear. The display of sexual themes, drugs, alcohol or tobacco products, safety pins or other sharp objects, non-religious headwear, coats and slippers is also prohibited. Windber Area: Students should have appropriate clothing and good grooming habits. Shirts and tops that expose the stomach, cleavage, underwear or that are tight on the skin are prohibited. The same goes for tank tops and cropped or sleeveless shirts. Fingertip shorts are allowed on designated dates and knee-length shorts are allowed the rest of the time. Clothing should not contain alcohol, tobacco, controlled substances, or double meaning. Violators of the codes of these schools are subject to warnings, would be required to change clothes and could face disciplinary action at the discretion of each school district.

Joshua Byers is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on twitter @Journo_Josh.







